At least for now, high school golf in Idaho is now a fall sport. After years of battling spring weather the Idaho High School Activities Association made the move to what is considered prime golfing conditions in most of the State.
That means it was a short off season for Emmett golfers but that’s fine with coach David Lileks.
“The biggest problem for golfer development has been coming out of winter cold into a season,” Lileks said. “This gives kids a lot more time to work on their game and get in rounds long before the competitive season begins.”
Lileks, who has played and coached at the collegiate level says this is more reflective of the college schedule — except most college programs play both a fall and spring schedule.
He is also interested to see how golf course availability accommodates this move. “It’s hard enough to find open times in the unpredictable spring, so the heavier public use of courses in the fall might make this a problem.”
For Emmett it means doing most of its practice rounds at the Emmett City Golf Course and utilizing the driving range at River Birch for specific skill exercises.
The Huskies will have a nice contingent on the links when they head out — fielding both varsity and junior varsity squads for both boys and girls. And it will be a youthful group as well.
The only seniors will be the pair of veterans who will lead the girls team. Cameron Brown and Mia Norella has two varsity seasons behind each of them.
Joining the pair are third-year junior Mary Thompson, sophomore Brooklyn Norella and Morgan Bettis.
Lilek also has three younger golfers showing great potential that he is excited to see develop in the coming weeks.
A pair of juniors return to lead a boys team that was pretty competitive a year ago. Jake Heaton and Bryson Walker seemed to battle each other week to week for medalist honors for the team. Also with returning experience and pushing for player position is Culley Berry.
Again Lileks is excited about some of his younger challengers.
Cole Hester, a junior, is out for the first time and is joined by a trio of sophomores that will be challenging for varsity positions each week in Tucker Brown, Jackson Simonson and Fox Green.
“There is a lot of talent here that can be something special if they want it bad enough,” Lileks said.
The season will here and gone in no time. The District meet is slated for the end of September and State will be in Lewiston Oct. 7 and 8.