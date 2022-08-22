Allison Weekes

Junior Allison Weekes makes a move toward the goal in action against Fruitland on Saturday.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Emmett girls soccer team has already done something this season they haven’t done in several years. Scored a goal in consecutive games. While the Huskies dropped home openers last week to Homedale and Fruitland, the early goals in each game help provide a foundation to build on this season.

Its that competitive spirit and willingness to attack that has second-year coach Brandon Jenkins encouraged by a relatively young team.

