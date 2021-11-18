There appears to be no slowing down the Middleton girls basketball team as it looks to go on one final run in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
The Vikings, who will move up to the 5A classification next year, have won at least a share of the SIC in each of the past five seasons. But this year Middleton will have something that the past few years were missing: A sense of coaching stability.
Trent Harrison, who last year became the Vikings’ fourth coach in four years, is back after leading the Vikings to an outright league title and district title. The Vikings also return all five returning starters. So it should come as no surprise that they were the unanimous pick among the seven coaches who voted to win the league one last time.
The coaches tend to agree on the order of the top three teams in the league this season. After Middleton, Bishop Kelly was the near-unanimous pick to finish second. Columbia, coming off its first state tournament appearance in school history, was the near-unanimous pick to finish third.
Will the Vikings go out on top of the 4A SIC? Can either Bishop Kelly or Columbia take a step up to dethrone the champs? Or will another team step up and take the league by surprise?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
COACH: Trent Harrison, 2nd season
LAST YEAR: 19-4
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Payton Hymas, PG, sr.; Casidy Fried, C, sr.; Reesa Whitworth, sr.
NOTES: In addition to all five returning starters, Harrison said the Vikings will feature four newcomers who can all step up and make an immediate impact.
But among a long list of players to watch, Hymas stands out. The point guard was the league’s player of the year last season, and playing an important role on the offense, she figures to guide the Vikings' ball movement. Fried was also a first-team all-conference selection as a junior, while Whitworth earned honorable mention honors.
BISHOP KELLY KIGHTS
COACH: Derek McCormick, 14th season
LAST YEAR: 12-8
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Addie Hiler, G, jr.; Logan McCarthy, G, jr.; Kaylee Little P, sr.
NOTES: Bishop Kelly finished second in the league a year ago, but fell to Columbia in the semifinals and then lost again in the consolation bracket to miss the state tournament for the third straight season. The Knights return a team that will be young this season, but one that McCormick said will be fun to watch. It will be a team that McCormick says he expects to see all 10 players on the roster contribute.
Hiler was named an all-conference honorable mention last season, while Little plans to continue her career next season at Carroll College.
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
COACH: Neal Robertson, 3rd season
LAST YEAR: 13-12
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Lexi Robertson, G, sr.; Ellie Robertson, G, so.; Mylie Mills, P, jr.
NOTES: Columbia looks to build off its run to the district title game and its first appearance in the state tournament last year.
The Wildcats will do that with the return of Lexi Robertson, who started as a point guard in her freshman year, but has undergone two ACL surgeries since. Her younger sister, Ellie Robertson, had a strong freshman season, earning second-team all-conference honors. Mills was an honorable mention as a sophomore.
NAMPA BULLDOGS
COACH: Erica Weissenbuehler, 1st season
LAST YEAR: 14-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: Nampa just missed out on making the state playoffs, falling to Blackfoot in the state play-in game. Weissenbuehler did not respond to a survey asking for more information.
EMMETT HUSKIES
COACH: Amos Lee, 1st Season
LAST YEAR: 9-15
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Kamryn Alder, G, sr.; Layci Andrews, G/F, sr.; Trinity Sammons, G, sr.
NOTES: Lee calls the Huskies a “mid-size team” that will be led by its three senior captains, Alder, Andrews and Lee, with help from a fresh new group of younger players.
Andrews was an all-conference honorable mention a season ago.
CALDWELL COUGARS
COACH: Ashley Green, 4th season
LAST YEAR: 8-13
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: A'Mya Gonzalez PG/SG, so.; Selena Chaves F, jr.; Tamar Callender PG, fr.
NOTES: Caldwell is two years removed from winning the district title and taking home a trophy at state for the second straight season. Now the Cougars are looking to rebuild with a new corps of players. Green says she has a fiery young group ready to take on the challenge. The Cougars will look to create offense through some hard-nosed defense.
RIDGEVUE WARHAWKS (TIED WITH CALDWELL IN POLL)
COACH: William Rodgers, 2nd season
LAST YEAR: 3-14
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Jasmin Villa, W, sr.
NOTES: Rodgers said the Warhawks will be a young team and will need to see those players grow and compete if the team is going to be successful. But the coach believes he has a great freshman class that can grow for the future.
Villa was an all-conference honorable mention last season.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
COACH: Andrew Lopez, 1st season
LAST YEAR: 1-22
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Alondra Osuna, SG, jr.; Codi Child, SG, sr.; Olivia Hale, P, sr.
NOTES: Vallivue returns eight players from a team which won just one game last season. Among those returners are Osuna and Child, who were both all-conference honorable mention selections last season. Additionally, the Falcons add sophomore Paige Upson, who Lopez has high hope for, saying "the growth she’s made is phenomenal and the sky is the limit for her.”