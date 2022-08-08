Novice winner, Jayce Ashcraft; Costume Theme winner, The Grinch; Pro winner, David Komo
Subscribe
Winners of the Dirt Bike Rodeo, July 28 at the Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo were split into two divisions.
PRO DIVISION
1 — David Komo
2 — Phil O’Leary
3 — Bob Jarvie
NOVICE DIVISION
1 — Jayce Ashcraft
2 — Michael Blake
3 — Jeremy Hackney
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.