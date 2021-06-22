On Father’s Day, there is not another event that could make dads happier than Vizcaya Winery's Father's Day Concert and Joseph Karnes Car Show.
On Sunday, Kay and Larry Hansen, co-owners of the Kuna winery, hosted the event for the fourth time; the event started in 2016, with a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hansens plan to continue holding the event in the future. Kay said the winery opened in October 2015. The Hansens started by selling grapes in the area, and now make an array of wines.
Vintage cars stretched down the street while families, drinks in hand, admired the works of history. Around 120 people attended the event Sunday.
The Highbeams featuring Jake Blues, a local band, played at the event. Big Jud's Food Truck, a popular hamburger restaurant, provided snacks and refreshments.
The event is named for a longtime friend of the Hansen's, Joseph Karnes.
“My husband had a good friend and he raced cars out at Firebird (Raceway in Eagle),” Kay said. “And so we do this annually because it is a memorial to Joseph.”