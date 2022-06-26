Support Local Journalism


With thousands lining up and down Washington Avenue and Main Street on Saturday, June 18, the 87th Emmett Cherry Festival Parade did not disappoint either those participating in or watching along the route.

Winners of the Parade Float competition this year, announced by the Gem Chamber of Commerce were:

First Place Truth Power Sports /KCE Repair

Second PlaceGem Supply Co-op

Third PlaceThe Cottages

Winners announced by the Gem County Recreation District for the Kids’s Parade held on June 17 were:

Walking Costume: Hi Ho Cherry O, first place; Dorothy-Cora, second place.

Float: Off to See the Wizard, first place; Follow the Cherry Brick Road to the Land of the County of Gem, second place; Road to Grandma Jo’s, third place.

Horse: Traveling down the Cherry Brick Road, first place, Alice — BLM Mustangs and Burros, second place.

Small Motorized Vehicle: There’s No Place Like Emmett, first place; Diesel, second place.

Animals: Whispering Sands and Frinds

Bike/Trike: William

