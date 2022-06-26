The crew of the Truth Power Sports / KCE / Repair entry get ready to take off down the parade route. This entry received the first place ribbon for adherence to this year’s theme: Follow the Cherry Brick Road.
The crew of the Truth Power Sports / KCE / Repair entry get ready to take off down the parade route. This entry received the first place ribbon for adherence to this year’s theme: Follow the Cherry Brick Road.
submitted photo
Gem Supply floatees pose with their riverboat entry that took second place in the 87th Cherry Festival Parade
submitted photo
Some members of the Emmett High Rodeo Club
Tom Barnes photo
The Cowardly Lion appears to have the upper hand on the wicked witch.
Tom Barnes photo
Dorothy is not in Kansas anymore, she’s on the main route of the Emmett Cherry Festival Parade.
Tom Barnes photo
Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo princess Destiny Pattee
Tom Barnes photo
Mini cars and go-karts from the Shriners always adds some fun to the flow of the parade.
With thousands lining up and down Washington Avenue and Main Street on Saturday, June 18, the 87th Emmett Cherry Festival Parade did not disappoint either those participating in or watching along the route.
Winners of the Parade Float competition this year, announced by the Gem Chamber of Commerce were:
First Place Truth Power Sports /KCE Repair
Second PlaceGem Supply Co-op
Third PlaceThe Cottages
Winners announced by the Gem County Recreation District for the Kids’s Parade held on June 17 were:
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Walking Costume: Hi Ho Cherry O, first place; Dorothy-Cora, second place.
Float: Off to See the Wizard, first place; Follow the Cherry Brick Road to the Land of the County of Gem, second place; Road to Grandma Jo’s, third place.
Horse: Traveling down the Cherry Brick Road, first place, Alice — BLM Mustangs and Burros, second place.
Small Motorized Vehicle: There’s No Place Like Emmett, first place; Diesel, second place.