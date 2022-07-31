...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur
County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Brynn Howell has been competing in pageants for years, winning more than her share of local, state and regional honors. July 15 the soon to be eighth grader at Emmett Middle School took it up another level.
Howell won the title of All American Girl National Junior Teen Miss in a competition held in Las Vegas. That may mean all the local community service that has distinguished her pageant career, might be having to share some of her time in the coming year.
“As the national winner I will be required to travel quite a bit to State and Regional competitions in the coming year, to represent the program,” Howell told the Messenger Index. “That’s not as big a deal as it may seem because the All American Teen organization is more heavily represented here in the west.”
That means Colorado and all states that border Idaho will likely get a visit from Howell this year.
Howell says the All American Teen pageant is a lot more relaxed than some of the other pageants she has been involved in. “This is not about the fancy dress and the big hair, it’s more about the way you present yourself, the way you can converse with people and promote the wholesome values of the program.”
Howell was an International Junior Miss Idaho Princess in 2017 at the pageant experienced age of nine. Brynn is the daughter of Darla Hawkins, Emmett and Jeremy Howell, New Plymouth.
She says this particular program does not carry a large scholarship award with it, just a lot of opportunities to “continue to grow, represent her community and learn a whole lot about the world.”
The Emmett Kiwanis club has been encouraging Howell’s efforts the last couple of years — a support she says “is greatly appreciated.”