BOISE — Ryan Dmowski hadn’t been in town long enough to learn the names of Cal Ingraham or Marty Flichel before he started evoking memories of the Idaho Steelhead legends.
In just his second game with Idaho since being traded from the South Carolina Stingrays, Dmowski found himself mentioned with both Ingraham and Flichel, who have their numbers retired on the walls of Idaho Central Arena, with a performance for the ages. The new Steelhead scored five goals and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 6-1 win against the Utah Grizzlies.
“I don’t know a lot about Steelhead history, but I’m going to have to do a little research and make myself a little more educated on it,” Dmowski said. “It’s amazing to be a part of this organization. I can’t even think about putting my name up in the rafters, that’s not a thought. It’s about getting a championship, celebrating with the boys, having a good time and building a strong team here.”
His five goals set a franchise record in the ECHL era and matched an overall franchise record set by Ingraham in 2000, when the team was in the WCHL. The six points were second in franchise history behind only a seven-point night (1 goal, 6 assists) achieved by Flichel in 2008.
All this coming just days after flying across the country to join his new team.
“It’s been a journey so far,” said Dmowski. “The past couple of days have been crazy. But everyone here is so welcoming, I feel like a part of the family already, and it’s only been three or four days.”
Putting Dmowski at left wing alongside A.J. White and Will Merchant, the Steelheads are hoping to have solidified their top scoring line. In Wednesday’s 7-4 win against Wichita, the line accounted for five of Idaho’s goals, with all three forwards scoring at least one goal. Dmowski also finished with two assists, one on White’s goal in the first and the second on a Merchant goal in the third period, which completed a hat trick. He then added an empty netter for Idaho’s final goal of the game.
“Whitey and Merch both have incredible chemistry together,” said Steelheads coach Everett Sheen. “They’re savvy vets who have been around and know how to play. Merchant brings the speed, and D-Mo, he’s quite fast as well. It’s nice to have a guy who can 100 percent finish with those guys and I like their chemistry so far.”
Dmowski has spent time this season between the ECHL’s Stingrays — where he had 16 goals and seven assists in 24 games — and the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears, where he had seven goals and three assists in 23 games. Sheen says he tried to sign Dmowski during the offseason, but the forward opted to sign in South Carolina, coached by Ryan Blair, who had been on the coaching staff at UMass-Lowell during Dmowski’s senior season there in 2018-19.
Blair was relieved of his head coaching duties by the Stingrays on March 7. Just 11 days later, Dmowski was traded to Idaho in exchange for forward Colby McAuley and defenseman Evan Wardley.
In his Steelheads debut, Dmowski put six shots on net, but the Idaho offense was unable to get anything past Utah goaltender Trent Miner in a 2-0 loss. The following night was a different story, as he put 12 shots on net, had three of them go in in the first period and two more in the third.
“I don’t think he got lucky by any stretch, he earned every single one of those goals,” said Sheen. “He plays the right way, he’s hard on pucks, he’s got an incredible shot and thinks the game at a very high level. I think it was a combination of all of those factors.”
Of course, having a familiar lineman in White, the Steelheads’ captain, also helped with the transition. White was the senior captain at UMass-Lowell during Dmowski’s freshman season. As captain of the River Hawks, White spent time on the same line as all the freshmen, helping the team develop their incoming talent.
“He helped me with maturing,” Dmowski said about playing with White in college. “He would just teach me how to interact with the guys. I was a freshman coming in, I was a young guy, 18. I came in as a true freshman, didn’t know how to interact with older guys, so I would talk too much or wouldn’t listen. He and the coaches helped me with learning how to grow as a man. There were some growing pains, but he helped me through. He was a great leader then and he’s a great leader now.”
Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that all five of Dmowski’s goals on Saturday came off an assist from White. On three of those goals, White had the primary assist. White’s five assist night was second in the team record book, behind Flichel’s six assists. But his feat was overshadowed by the fact that all five assists were scored by his former college teammate.
“We’ve talked here and there throughout the years,” White said. “So, it was pretty easy to chat with him again. He’s a good player, so he was in the right spots. Obviously, if you’re going to score five goals, you’re in the right spot, doing something right. But he’s a good player, fast skilled and smart, so it makes it easy.”
With the two former River Hawks paired with Merchant, who coincidentally played for Hockey East rival Maine, the Steelhead are hoping to have put together a line that can push them forward to a 23rd straight playoff appearance.
“I think we can be one of the top lines in the league, I think we can compete with anybody,” Dmowski said. “Defensively, we know how to shut lines down. Offensively, we can score, break pucks out and not turn them over. We just have to keep playing the same way we are, not get too ahead of ourselves and continue what we’re doing for success.”
In addition to Merchant’s three goals and Colton Kehler’s two goals in Wednesday’s win, Idaho came back after allowing two goals in the first two minutes of the game. Jordan Timmons, making his pro hockey debut after signing with Idaho on Monday out of Long Island University, had two assists.