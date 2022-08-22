And the girls will lead you. That could be a theme for the 2022 Emmett High cross country team. Coach Chuck Alexander has a full team of girls but will be shy of fielding a full scoring compliment of boys unless some late comers join the program in the next few days.
Cross country participation tends to run in streaks and right now Emmett’s girls outnumber the boys nearly two to one.
“We have some very good young runners coming along and I look forward to seeing how they develop in varsity competition this fall,” said Alexander.
The team is so young that the lone senior on the squad is Leyna Winegar. In her fourth varsity year she has consistently shaved her times week after week and will counted out to lead the team.
Joining Winegar on the girls squad will be sophomore Annie Kunka. Expect each of the pair to potentially break through the 22 minute barrier in the 5,000 meter races.
Three freshman will complete the scoring team unit — Miley Davis, Lillie Buck and Addie Zidek.
Bond Gregory, a sophomore, is the lone returning member of the boys team. He will be joined by junior Lowell Bacon and freshman Cole Johns.
“We have a couple more kids were are considering joining us and that would be great,” said Alexander.
The season begins this Saturday at Bishop Kelly in the Jimmy Driscoll Invitational.