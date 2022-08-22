Leyna Winegar

Leyna Winegar will be the lone senior on this year’s EHS cross country team — shown here competing in the Gib Floyd Invitational at Kuna last fall.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

And the girls will lead you. That could be a theme for the 2022 Emmett High cross country team. Coach Chuck Alexander has a full team of girls but will be shy of fielding a full scoring compliment of boys unless some late comers join the program in the next few days.

Cross country participation tends to run in streaks and right now Emmett’s girls outnumber the boys nearly two to one.

