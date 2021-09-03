We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Corban University used a decisive edge at the net en route to a three-set victory over College of Idaho in the Cascade Conference volleyball opener for both teams at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Warriors (7-0, 1-0 CCC) used a 10-4 edge in blocks and a 36-24 edge in total kills to complete the road victory, running their win streak to seven.
The Yotes (3-6, 0-1) played the Top-10 team tough through the first two sets — aided by a huge student section, returning to the arena for the first time in two years.
In the first set, a 5-0 run, keyed by huge combo block from Jade Warren and Leyah de Souza gave the hosts a 9-5 lead. C of I would hold the lead at 16-14 on a block from Cameron Wallace and Danielle Neuman, before the visitors got consecutive aces from Rylee Troutman in a 11-2 run to end the set.
C of I took a 12-10 lead in Set 2 on a Kylie Crossland kill, before consecutive Troutman kills spurred a 5-point Warriors run to regain the lead. The Yotes wouldn’t quit, as a Crossland kill pulled the hosts within 23-21 — forcing a timeout. Corban answered with a sideout and an Ally Tow kill to end the set.
Emily Vandenberg led C of I with seven kills and Neuman had six. Isabelle Combs finished with 21 digs.
C of I returns to action Saturday hosting Bushnell at 7 p.m