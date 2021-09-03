Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Corban University used a decisive edge at the net en route to a three-set victory over College of Idaho in the Cascade Conference volleyball opener for both teams at  J.A. Albertson Activities Center.

The Warriors (7-0, 1-0 CCC) used a 10-4 edge in blocks and a 36-24 edge in total kills to complete the road victory, running their win streak to seven.

The Yotes (3-6, 0-1) played the Top-10 team tough through the first two sets — aided by a huge student section, returning to the arena for the first time in two years.

In the first set, a 5-0 run, keyed by huge combo block from Jade Warren and Leyah de Souza gave the hosts a 9-5 lead. C of I would hold the lead at 16-14 on a block from Cameron Wallace and Danielle Neuman, before the visitors got consecutive aces from Rylee Troutman in a 11-2 run to end the set.

C of I took a 12-10 lead in Set 2 on a Kylie Crossland kill, before consecutive Troutman kills spurred a 5-point Warriors run to regain the lead. The Yotes wouldn’t quit, as a Crossland kill pulled the hosts within 23-21 — forcing a timeout. Corban answered with a sideout and an Ally Tow kill to end the set.

Emily Vandenberg led C of I with seven kills and Neuman had six. Isabelle Combs finished with 21 digs.

C of I returns to action Saturday hosting Bushnell at 7 p.m

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments