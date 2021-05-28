COLLEGE OF IDAHO ANNOUNCES 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
College of Idaho head football coach Mike Moroski announced a 10-game schedule for the upcoming 2021 season, with the season opener slated for Aug. 28 at Montana State-Northern. The 10-game schedule features no nonconference games, with all 10 games counting in the Frontier Conference standings. The Coyotes, coming off a 3-1 spring season and a share of the Frontier Conference title, will open their home schedule on Sept. 4 vs. Rocky Mountain. Other home dates include match-ups against rivals Southern Oregon (Sept. 18), Montana Western (Oct. 23) and Eastern Oregon (Nov. 6). The 2021 Homecoming Game will be Oct. 2 against Carroll College. All home games will kickoff at 1 p.m. Season ticket renewal emails have been sent, with the renewal process to begin next week. Current season ticket holders will have until June 25 to secure their tickets.