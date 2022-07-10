While you are at Emmett City Park Saturday to enjoy the hundreds of vintage cars on display at the annual Lion’s Show and Shine, be sure to check out some of the spectacular vendors, including one artist that has taken pinstriping to a new level.
Gene Chambers started his career painting billboards for a small sign company in Ogden, Utah while studying graphic design in college. The experience of painting larger than life images on billboards led Gene to Lagoon Amusement Park to work as a graphic designer and sign painter. He was responsible for the design and production of all signage and branding.
Gene moved to the advertising world in 1981, accepting the position of art director for Reagan Outdoor Advertising. It was during his 11 years at Reagan that Gene became intimately familiar with new digital technologies that were transforming the graphics industry. In 1993 he took his passion for innovation to Vision International.
Gene is the chief architect of the Vision image. Over the past 18 years he has helped Vision become recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of large format graphics.
In early 2000, Vision worked with the Salt Lake Organizing Committee to conceive the concept of XXL graphics to be used in the look for the upcoming 2002 Winter Olympics. Gene managed the Vision team that produced the majority of the large-format graphics for the games which equaled over half a million square feet of digital images. This included all of the outdoor venues, XXL custom venue towers for all sporting events, super-sized indoor arena graphics and way-finding signage throughout Salt Lake City.
Gene worked as Vision’s project manager for five Super Bowls, XIXX through XLIII.
Gene has always had a passion for painting and the desire to get back to his roots. He spends time pinstriping, drawing and painting the hot rod and motorcycle lifestyle. He attended the “Rat Fink Reunion in 2010 and 2011 at “Ed Big Daddy Roth’s” museum in Manti Utah. Along with many other Rat Fink artists they created works of art that were auctioned off to raise money for one of Trixie Roth’s charities.