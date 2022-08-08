When a bond issue vote that could have built a new high school in Emmett, complete with new athletic facilities, failed in 2021, members of the business community stepped up to lend their support to upgrading EHS athletic facilities with private contributions.
Those contributions have topped over $100,000 now to football related facilities alone. That includes a new scoreboard installed last fall and a new storage and press box facility currently under construction at Huskie Field. It is planned to be ready for the season opener on Aug. 26.
“This is an example of some members of the community recognizing significant needs and being willing to put their financial and physical support to work in meeting those needs,” said EHS football coach Rich Hargitt.
“We are excited and blessed that local private companies are making substantial financial resources and donated material and labor available to help us fix issues that improve the safety and functionality of our facilities,” Hargitt said. “Not one cent of school district or tax money is involved in these projects.”
The new press box is a creative combination of three rail or storage containers, stacked on top of each other. The lower level will be used for athletic equipment storage that is needed at Huskie Field. The middle level is designed as a multipurpose meeting and film room while the top section will provide expanded space for media and working game operations.
The previous press box was built in the 1980s on stilts and accessed through the bleachers. The new configuration will be accessed through a separate stairway system. A railing will be installed on top of the third level to provide space for cameras and overflow media — particularly during playoff time.
“We have a long way to go to get anywhere near the facility standards of our league schools but we are making great headway thanks to this local private support,” Hargitt said.
Donations have been critical in upgrading more than just the football facilities. Private funds and in-kind labor has made safety enhancements at the softball, baseball and soccer fields in the past twelve months. The yet-to-be-done list is longer than the completed list, but progress has been substantial according to school officials.
In addition to the privately raised support, school funds are also being committed to a number of upgrades to each of the District schools, some coming from federal ESSER funds, and are not limited to activity facilities.
Teachers return to school next week and classes begin Aug. 22.