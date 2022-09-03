Subscribe
Special Bronco-colored sports masthead (Ben Kennedy keeps it somewhere)
B1, Boise State at Oregon State gamer (w/final score bug); jump B4
B1, BSU sidebar; jump B4
B1, 6-column huge photo
B2, main, College of Idaho football
B2, Local roundup
B2, left rail, calendar
B2, top, Idaho/WSU gamer
B2, bottom, College football roundup
B3, MLB roundup
B3, Local scoreboard
B3, Ohio St/Notre Dame gamer
B3, NASCAR preview
B4, BSU gamer jump
B4, BSU sidebar jump
B4, BSU schedule pdf
