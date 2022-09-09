...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
ALBUQUERQUE — This didn’t figure to be a game Bopise State was going to show how well it coulod rush the passer. Teams that run the triple option like New Mexico don’t give defenses many shots at the quarterback.
But Boise State had no trouble making noise in the backfield.
A week after recording no sacks and just three quarterback hits against Oregon State, the Broncos notched a half-dozen sacks, 12 tackles for loss and a trio of quarterback hits.
No Bronco had over four tackles and it didn’t matter. Leading the group was former Borah standout and Weber State transfer George Tarlas. He didn’t have even a tackle last week. Against New Mexico, Tarlas led BSU with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
BACHMEIER BACK
After being benched last week in a loss to Oregon State, senior Hank Bachmeier got the start at quarterback on Friday. Bachmeier competed for the job this week with redshirt freshman Taylen Green, who was OK against Oregon State.
Bachmeier struggled on his first two drives (a pair of three-and-outs) but finally showed why he was touted on the third drive.
The Broncos marched 91 yards in 8 plays ending with Bachmeier hitting WR Latrell Caples over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown. The highlight of the drive: Bachmeier had protection and aired a 47-yard bomb to Cole Wright, by far BSU’s longest pass play of the year.
At halftime, Bachmeier was 8 of 16 for 112 yards, a touchdown and no inrterceptions. It wasn’t the greatest performance of his career, but it was far and away better than last week.
RUN GAME STILL STRUGGLING
All offseason, George Holani was hyped up as Boise State’s next great bell-cow running back, supposed to get the Broncos back on track with its history of 1,000-yard rushers.
Instead, after two games, Holani is not off to a fast start.
He carried the ball 13 yards for just nine yards against Oregon State and on Friday, the redshirt junior netted just 67 yards on 20 carries.
It’s tough to tell if the struggles should be put on Holani, the offensive line, the play-calling or a combination of all three.
DALMAS REBOUNDS AFTER TOUGH WEEK
Last week was tough for Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas. After missing just two field goals during all of the 2021 season, Dalmas missed a pair of kicks last week against Oregon State.
In his first opportunity on Friday, the junior knocked down a 48-yard field goal to give Boise State a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
PERSONNEL UPDATES
Announced as inactive prior to Friday’s game was right guard Ben Dooley (who missed last week’s game at Oregon State), offensive lineman Mason Randolph (a redshirt freshman who aerated at right guard last week) and safety JL Skinner, arguably Boise State’s best defensive player.
In place of Randlph, Will Farrar started at right guard. And filling in for Skinner at boundary safety was redshirt junior Alexander Teubner.
After going down on punt coverage, linebacker Marco Notarainni was carted off the field early in the first quarter.