...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
ALBUQUERQUE — There should be cupcakes and balloons sitting at the lockers of Andrew Simpson and Deven Wright early Monday morning. Perhaps, too, a thank-you card signed by the entire Boise State offense.
Boise State was up just 10 midway through the third quarter behind an offense that moved less than the flags inside University Stadium. The Broncos’ defense pushed New Mexico back to its own 8-yard line, forcing the Lobos to punt on fourth-and-forever.
Busting through the middle to block the punt was Simpson, ricocheting the ball to the corner of the end zone. Wright grabbed the ball for the score. Basically for the victory.
Boise State’s 31-14 win over New Mexico on Friday never felt out of the Broncos’ control, but it’s hard to feel too secure on a night when your offense converts just 4 OF 15 third downs.
What’s crazy is the top story from Friday isn’t the Boise State defense.
The group was superb. Exceptional. Marvelous. Whatever adjective you want to use. After three quarters, New Mexico’s offense had yet to net 50 total yards. Just kneeling the ball over and over again would’ve been more productive than what the Lobos ran for most of the game. The Broncos’ front were suffocaters, wrapping a bag around the New Mexico triple option and quarterback Miles Kendrick, leaving no room for air.
The Lobos’ two touchdowns were anomalies. The second was a 100-yard kickoff return. The first came a bit earlier in the fourth quarter when New Mexico receiver Geordon Porter beat backup cornerback Jaylen Clark down the sideline for a deep touchdown.
The Lobos’ total yards before that play: 48.
The Lobos yards on just that play: 69.
You look at those stats and wonder: How did Boise State not win by more?
Great question. It will need to be answered by Boise State coach Andy Avalos and offensive coordinator Tim Plough after the Broncos failed to find any sort of prolonged rhythm for the second-straight week.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
But first, the good news.
After being benched against Oregon State battling redshirt freshman Taylen Green in a quarterback competition this week, senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier got the start on Friday. That shouldn’t have been too surprising. A four-year starter deserved a chance he was better than an ugly 20 minutes in Corvallis.
And Bachmeier was better. Still not sensational, but much-improved. On the night, Bachmeier completed 16 of his 27 passes for 3 touchdownS and a fourth-quarter interception.
Bachmeier was going through his progressions. He was OK checking down and firing a quick pass to his tailback. He looked poised running an offense he spent all offseason telling people how comfortable he felt in.
Early in the game, though, it looked like Boise State’s offensive struggles from last week had somehow gotten worse. Yes, worse. Through two drives, the Broncos had two three-and-outs and had mustered all of one yard.
Then Bachmeier finally hit on a deep pass.
The senior quarterback put a 47-yard rainbow in the breadbasket of Cole Wright, whose first collegiate catch got the Broncos’ offense in a little groove. Five plays later, Bachmeier threw a short slant to Latrell Caples for Boise State’s first passing touchdown of the season.
Yes, Boise State’s first passing touchdown came in its sixth quarter of football.
This has not been a pleasant start to the season for Boise State. A program used to winning as much as BSU doesn't expect to lose to Oregon State. Nor does it expect to need to win a game against the lowly Lobos to get back on track.
But they do expect to improve — and the Broncos did that on Friday.