The Emmett High football team is idle this week. For the first time all summer. At least idle on the football field. Last week the Huskies hosted a team from Boulder City, Nevada in a two-day mini-camp that included a lot of shared training and scheming and a load of scrimmaging between the various units of each team.
Now the Huskies get a few days off before they return in earnest in August to prepare to defend their two-consecutive 4A Southern Idaho Conference championships.
The Emmett Football Touchdown Club will be hosting a Kickoff Dinner on August 12 at the Gem County Fairgrounds. The fundraising event is open to the public and will include dinner, music, auction, raffles and prizes. Cost of the event will $55 per person with all proceeds going to support the EHS football program.
For additional information contact Lora Fullerton at 208-559-7318.
The dinner will signify that the fall football season has arrived.
Emmett will open its 2022 season at home on Friday, August 26 against perennial 4A football powerhouse Blackfoot.
The schedule will look a little different this year for Emmett as SIC membership shifts this fall. Gone are Middleton and Nampa, each moving to the 5A ranks. Returning to the 4A SIC is Skyview of Nampa. The one less league game means an additional non-conference game.
The non-conference schedule will follow the Blackfoot game with a road game at Fruitland, a road game at Century of Pocatello and a neutral site game against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene at Baker City, Oregon.
Are you ready for some football? Just one month away.