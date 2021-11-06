Support Local Journalism


It might have been an exhibition, but the Boise State women's basketball team took advantage of the non-counter Saturday afternoon.

Mary Kay Naro scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Broncos to a 62-49 win over visiting Southern Oregon at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos raced out to a 20-5 lead with seven players contributing points in the first quarter. The Raiders closed within 22-16 in the second quarter before Dominique Leonidas knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:44 left in the first half.

Boise State led 27-18 at the break and built a 10-point lead early in the third quarter before a 6-0 spurt by Southern Oregon cut the advantage to 34-30.

The Broncos’ lead was 38-35 before Jayda Clark nailed a triple with 1:05 left in the third to push the cushion back to six.

Boise State led 44-37 entering the final stanza and 48-41 with 7:50 remaining. At the 7:41 mark, another trey by Clark ignited a 12-2 run over the next 3:39 to put the game out of reach.

The Broncos outrebounded the Raiders 49-39 and both teams committed 22 turnovers.

Clark tallied 12 points for Boise State while Elodie Lalotte pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and Leonidas chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

Boise State opens its regular season Saturday, Nov. 13 when it hosts Long Beach State at 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Northwest Nazarene fell behind early to No. 4-ranked Seattle Pacific and couldn't recover, falling 3-2 in a regular-season final.

NNU (10-4-3, 8-4-2) has qualified for the GNAC Tournament, which begins Thursday.

HOCKEY

The Idaho Steelhead generated some offensive changes, but couldn't cash in in a 4-1 setback to the visiting Tulsa Oilers.

Will Merchant accounted for the Steeleads' (3-4-0) lone goal.

