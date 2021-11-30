BOISE — Leon Rice hopes that these types of games will help make the Boise State men’s basketball team a better team once it gets into the Mountain West schedule and particularly when it reaches March.
On Tuesday night, however, the Broncos were once again staring an oh-so-close defeat in the eyes — albeit this one featuring a much better shooting performance from their Broncos from the previous game.
Boise State doubled its offensive output Tuesday after a historically poor shooting night on Friday, but still fell to Saint Louis, 86-82, in overtime.
“I scheduled this year like this on purpose, to build this for the end,” Rice said about the Broncos' non-conference schedule. “I wouldn’t do this with a young team because it’s tough. It’s night after night after night and it’s forcing us to face issues, it’s forcing us to get better and so we’re going to. I got resilient guys that care about each other and they are going to battle.”
Four nights after shooting an all-time program-worst 22.4% from the field in a 46-39 loss to CSU Bakersfield, the Broncos (3-4) shot a much more respectable 31 for 67. But the Billikens (7-1) were almost automatic from the free-throw line, making 30 of 34 attempts.
“We definitely improved, but we got to keep improving,” said Abu Kigab, who finished with a game-high 27-points, almost willing the Broncos to victory. “We can’t be satisfied, we just got to take it day by day.”
But Boise State was done in by its struggles on the free throw line. The Broncos, who entered the game ranked No. 346 in the nation with a 59.3 shooting percentage from the charity stripe, actually shot below their average for the season, going 12 for 26. Compare that to the 30 free throws made by the Billikens, and that was the difference in the game.
“We just got to get back in the lab and keep shooting them,” said freshman Tyson Degenhart, who was making his first career start. “With this game we missed 14. We make a couple of those, we win the game. Once we start knocking them down, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
But for all their struggles at the free throw line, Boise State did improve on its shooting percentage. The offense started hot, as Mladen Armus got things going with a jumper, followed by a layup off a steal, sparking a 5-for-5 start from the field, as the Broncos jumped out to an 11-0 lead.
“We’ve been focusing on shooting a lot,” said Kigab. “Obliviously it’s why we haven’t been playing well so far. It’s a part of the game, sometimes you miss early in the season and as the season goes on, misses become makes. You got to keep shooting the ball, and not be scared to miss.”
After the start, Boise State did have some struggles, making just 3 of its next 13 shots, allowing the Billikens to tie the game at 20-20 with a pair of free throws by Fred Thatch. Boise State’s field goal percentage starting picking up from there as a 3-pointer and two free throws by Pavle Kuzmanovic capped a 7-0 Broncos run.
The Broncos trailed 39-35 going into the half and both teams traded baskets through the second half as the Broncos started hitting their 3-pointers. After going 1 for 7 from 3-point range, Boise State started making them from deep. Kuzmanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers within two minutes. At one point, the Broncos hit four straight 3-point attempts, with Marcus Shaver hitting three of those.
“That was needed,” Rice said. “We know we got some shooters, we just got to keep fighting to get them more shots, more 3s. Our team is starting to do that.”
Late in the game a couple of defensive plays by Kigab gave the Broncos a chance to win. He tied up a rebound on a missed Saint Louis shot forcing a contested layup by Degenhart to tie the game at 73-73.
Kigab drew a charge on Saint Louis’ next drive, setting up a potential game-winning shot for the Broncos. But a contested jumper by Emmanuel Akot fell short, sending the game to overtime. It was the look Rice said he was looking for.
“We like E-man,” Rice said about Akot. “I’ve been able to watch that for two years, he’s really good at the end of a shot clock getting it up and over a guy. He had the guy in trouble. If he doesn’t fade away, he probably gets a foul call. And then we could have won it, ironically, on free throws. That would have been a better ending.”
Instead, it ended with the Billikens scoring the final five points after Shaver got an offensive putback and foul off a missed Kigab 3-pointer. He made the free throw to put the Broncos ahead 82-81 with 42 seconds left.
Yuri Collins hit a basket to put the Billikens ahead again, and after Shaver tripped and turned the ball over, Collins hit two more free throws to extend the lead to 3. After Kigab missed two more free throws on the other end, Collins iced the game making one of two.
Boise State will be back at ExtraMile Arena on Friday, taking on Tulsa, trying to avoid a three-game sweep in their homestand.
“We just got to keep taking it day-by-day,” said Kigab. “We can’t get too high and we can’t get too low because of the loss. We just got to continue to get better, I think we’re getting better as the season’s gone on so far. And the sky’s the limit, we’re only going to continue to get better. Our chemistry is going to keep clicking, so I’m very excited about that.”
Shaver finished with 14 points, while Kuzmanovic and Degenhart both had 11 points, career highs for both. Degenhart played 37 minutes in the game, far surpassing his previous high of 15 minutes he saw against St. Bonaventure. He said he found out Monday that he would be getting his first start in Tuesday’s game.
“It was definitely a surreal moment,” Degenhart said. “It’s a dream of mine to start in a Division I game. It happened tonight and that was cool, but I wanted to win.”