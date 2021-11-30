BOISE — The good news for the Boise State men’s basketball team: Their shots were falling Tuesday night.
The bad news for the Broncos: So were the Saint Louis Billikens’ shots.
Boise State doubled its offensive output Tuesday after a historically poor shooting night on Friday, but came up just short, falling 86-82 in overtime.
Boise State got 27 points from Abu Kigab, who almost willed the Broncos to victory, but they could not finish things off, despite having a chance to win at the end of regulation.
Four nights after shooting an all-time program-worst 22.4% from the field in a 46-39 loss to CSU Bakersfield, the Broncos (3-4) shot a much more respectable 31 for 67. But the Billikens (7-1) were almost automatic from the free-throw line, making 30 of 34 attempts.
Boise State’s offense started making its shots from the get go. Mladen Armus got things going with a jumper, followed by a layup off a steal, sparking a 5-for-5 start from the field, as the Broncos jumped out to an 11-0 lead.
But familiar problems began to arise for the Broncos after that. Boise State made just 3 of its next 13 shots, allowing the Billikens to tie the game at 20-20 with a pair of free throws by Fred Thatch.
Boise State’s field goal percentage starting picking up from there as a 3-pointer and two free throws by Pavle Kuzmanovic capped a 7-0 Broncos run. But free throw shooting otherwise tended to continue to be an issue for the Broncos, who were 8 for 18 from the line in the first 20 minutes. They ended the game 12 for 26.
The Broncos trailed 39-35 going into the half.
The two teams traded baskets through the second half as the Broncos started hitting their 3-pointers. After going 1 for 7 from 3-point range, Boise State started making them from deep. Kuzmanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers within two minutes. At one point, the Broncos hit four straight 3-point attempts with Marcus Shaver hitting three of those.
Boise State trailed 71-68 with 2:07 left when Kigab made one of two free throws to cut the Billikens lead to two. After a Saint Louis basket, Kigab hit another basket.
Kigab tied up a rebound on a missed Billikens shot giving the Broncos possession. On the other end, Tyson Degenhart hit a contested layup to tie the game at 73-73.
Kigab drew a charge on Saint Louis’ next drive, setting up a potential game-winning shot for the Broncos. But a contested jumper by Emmanuel Akot fell short, sending the game to overtime.
After the two teams traded baskets to start overtime, Boise State’s defense forced Saint Louis into a shot clock violation, and Kigab gave the Broncos the lead with a layup.
With the game tied at 77-77, Kigab once again came up big forcing a defensive steal and hitting two free throws after being fouled on the fast break layup.
Saint Louis tied the game back up on its next possession and after Akot missed a 3-pointer, took a lead with two free throws by Gibson Jimerson. Kigab put up a 3-pointer that was no good, but Shaver was underneath for the offensive putback and the foul. He made the free throw to put the Broncos ahead 82-81.
Yuri Collins hit a basket to put the Billikens ahead again, and after Shaver tripped and turned the ball over, Collins hit two more free throws to extend the lead to 3. After Kigab missed two more free throws, Collins iced the game making one of two.
