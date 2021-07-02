Sammy Smith of Boise High School has been named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Track & Field Player of the Year for 2021.
Smith is the third Gatorade Idaho Girls Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Boise High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Smith as Idaho’s best high school girls track & field athlete.
The state’s 2020-21 Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, the 5-foot-3 freshman won the 1,600-meter run and 3,200 at the 5A state meet, leading the Braves to a first-place finish as a team. Smith also ran the anchor leg on Boise’s winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay quartets as the Braves set a state record in the latter with a time of 9:09.65. At the time of her selection, Smith’s best 1,600 clocking of 4:50.60 ranked No. 65 nationally among prep competitors in the event in 2021. Her fastest 3200 time of 10:33.71 ranked No. 69 nationally.
A national champion skier and a nationally ranked soccer prospect, Smith, along with her siblings, founded and serves as a board member of the non-profit GO BIG INC., which provides resources and opportunities for underprivileged youths. She has volunteered locally at homeless shelters and food banks and as a peer math tutor.
“I don’t know anything about Sammy other than she’s crazy-fast,” said Eagle coach Greg Harm. “I’m very impressed with her athletic performance.”
Smith has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average.