On the first day of the 2022 Boise River float season Monday, the Boise Fire Department said its Dive Team had 14 rescue assists in a span of less than six hours, four of them life-threatening or lifesaving rescues, including one girl who was trapped in the trees along the Boise River, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
Ada County Parks and Waterways officially opened Boise River float season Monday, June 27. Floaters traditionally start upstream at Barber Park and float 6 miles down the Boise River to Ann Morrison Park.
The Boise River water is still fast and cold, even though floating season has opened. Anywhere between 700 cubic feet per second and 1,500 CFS is considered desirable and safe through float season, but hazards remain.
On Tuesday, the Boise Fire Dive Team noted that life jackets must be worn by those under the age of 14; according to the county's 2022 Floater Guide, life jackets are required to be on board for every floater, and wearing them is strongly recommended. Water shoes are recommended and low-hanging tree branches should be avoided; there's more info here.
KTVB's full story is online here, or you can look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
