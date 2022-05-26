Bogus Basin is not just a winter hangout. The nonprofit recreation area keeps upping its summer game with fun things to do, from free concerts to yoga to rockwall climbing.
My favorite thing to do at Bogus in the summer is mountain biking Around the Mountain. This 12.8-mile loop has an array of colorful wildflowers, streams, pine trees and mountainous vistas — definitely one of my favorite trails. And, if you’re not using the chairlift, it won’t cost you a thing; just be prepared for an amazing leg workout.
The Morning Star chairlift does provide access to a range of downhill mountain biking trails in the Gravity Bike Park. The Deer Point chairlift provides access to Around the Mountain, Elk Meadows and other trails for cross-country bikers, hikers and joggers.
If you’re up for a little friendly competition, Bogus hosts a weekly Community Race Series for downhill and cross-country mountain bikers and trail runners. Sign-ups are now open. Don’t delay — last year the downhill mountain biking almost sold out every week, Bogus Basin spokesman Luke Tokunaga said. At the end of the season, everyone celebrates together with prizes and a big party.
If the whole family is coming up to Bogus, there are a bunch of options, such as the glade runner mountain coaster, the rock wall, the summer tubing hill and the bungee trampoline. You can get a day package and have unlimited access to all of these.
The nice thing about going to Bogus in the summer is it’s usually about 15 degrees cooler up there than in the valley, Tokunaga said. I’m looking forward to some yoga on the lawn, live music, and rewarding myself with a cold beer after a tough climb on my bike around the mountain.
SUMMERTIME AT BOGUS
Free things to do:
● Mountain biking (without chairlift)
● Hiking & trail running
● Music on the Mountain
● Music on the Patio
● Yoga on the Mountain
Other fun events with an admission fee:
● Scenic chairlift
● Mountain bike chairlift (included in Summer/True Bogus season pass)
● Glade Runner Mountain Coaster
● Rock wall
● Summer tubing hill
● Bungee trampoline
● Gem panning
● Community Race Series
-- Tuesdays: Trail run
-- Wednesdays: Cross-country mountain biking
-- Thursdays: Downhill mountain biking
Unlimited day pass includes the coaster, rock wall, trampoline and tubing:
● Adults:
-- $59 with scenic chairlift
-- $89 with scenic chairlift + bike park
● Children:
-- $49 with scenic chairlift
-- $69 with scenic chairlift + bike park
ABOUT BOGUS BASIN
● 16 miles north of downtown Boise
● Nonprofit mountain recreation area
● Ski & mountain bike rentals available
● Summer trails for downhill and cross-country mountain biking, hiking and jogging
● Grassy lawn for events
● Food & beverages for sale
● Dogs are welcome on leash
Visit bogusbasin.org to see available activities and pricing, view trail maps, and sign up for the Community Race Series.