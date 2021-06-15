I gave you a promise and I'm fulfilling that promise.
This is the most difficult story I've had to write in my 37-year career.
After searching high and low for a solution to the baseball box scores dilemma, we couldn't find a viable product. USA Today is stopping its syndication of a combined baseball page after today.
To be honest, I thought what the USA Today page offered was incomplete and useless in some ways. Many of our readers agreed. Again, we didn't have a better product to use.
Also to be honest, many readers said in response to my column in late April that they wouldn't miss the MLB page if we couldn't replace it. The majority of responses asked for me to find a way to continue box scores. (As an aside, I was overwhelmed by the email response to my April column; more than 60 readers took the time to write.)
As it turned out we couldn't find a cost effective solution. And the fact of the matter is most newspapers across the nation have stopped publishing box scores.
I'm old school, though. I love looking at box scores. But in an effort of transparency, I haven't looked at our box scores for some time.
So we're going to retool how we present our MLB coverage moving forward.
Our national scoreboard will not only have the MLB standings (as current as they can be for a Mountain time zone newspaper), but we will include daily scores and pitching probables for the next day.
Also on the page will be expanded league-by-league roundups and occasional feature stories. At times we'll start a story on our section front and jump it to our baseball page.
We believe the entirety of our baseball package will surpass what we've been displaying with the USA Today package minus the box scores. What most readers want to know, first and foremost, is who won a game and how did said team win. It's really the basic tenets of journalism — who, what, when, where, why and how.
If we could have packaged box scores with expanded coverage it would have made me happier than a fat rat in a cheese factory.
As you know by now, I welcome your emails. Those who would still champion box scores, feel free to let me know. But do so in a civil way knowing that I don't have the ability to snap my fingers and make it all happen. I can do a lot of things but I'm not a magician.
My email is: glee@idahopress.com. My office phone number for those who don't deal with email is 465-8118. My office hours are usually 3-10:30 p.m.