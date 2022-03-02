Today
At Meridian HS
Game 1: No. 1 Marsh Valley (21-2) vs. No. 8 Bonners Ferry (13-8), noon
Game 2: No. 4 Fruitland (18-7) vs. No. 5 Kimberly (16-6), 2 p.m.
Game 3: No. 3 Snake River (21-6) vs. No. 6 Homedale (14-9), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 McCall-Donnelly (18-2) vs. No. 7 Sugar-Salem (12-11), 7 p.m.
Friday
At Meridian HS
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (loser out), noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Gamer 4 loser (loser out), 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Meridian HS
Consolation championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship game
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:50 p.m.
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 13-8
State seed: #8, District 1-2 champ
Coach: Nathan Williams, second season
Players to watch: G Ridge Willams, jr.; G Braeden Blackmore, jr.; G Ethan Hubbard, sr.; G Asher Williams, fr.
Notes: Unranked in the final state media poll … Went two-and-out at state last year in first trip since 2008. … Ridge Williams scored 17 points and Blackmore 13 as the Badgers upset top-seeded Kellogg at Kellogg to win its first district title since 2007, after losing twice to the Wildcats during Intermountain League play. … Ridge Williams (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.7 steals), an all-league pick last year, broke his navicular bone in his foot two days before the season started and was out until league play began. Last year, he averaged 21 points and shot 56% from the 3-point line in league. … Hubbard (8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals) is the defensive stopper. … Asher Williams (16.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1.5 assists) shot 43% from the 3-point line and 90% from the free-throw line. … Blackmore (14 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) was an all-league pick last year. … Lost by 9 and 13 points to 2A state qualifier St. Maries, and lost by 26 at home to 4A state qualifier Moscow in the season opener … Never won a state title or reached the finals. .
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 18-7
State seed: #4; Play-in game winner
Co-Coaches: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, fourth season
Players to watch: C Nolan Bower, sr.; SG Jacob Hamann, sr.; SF Tyler Capps, jr.; SG Eddie Rodriguezm jr.
Notes: At state for the fifth straight year and the 18th time in 20 seasons. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Third-highest scoring offense in 3A (56.4 ppg). … 2-3 vs. 3A state qualifiers. Did not play a state qualifier outside the 3A SRV. … Bower, a 6-8, 225-pound center, leads the team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounds (8.8). He’s one of four players averaging seven or more points per game, including Hamann (9.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds), Capps (7.9 ppg, 5.1 rebounds) and Rodriguez (7.0 ppg). … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Played in nine state championship games, including seven in the past 14 seasons.
HOMEDALE TROJANS
Record: 14-9
State seed: #6; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Cam Long, third season
Players to watch: G Jaxon Dines, jr.; G Mason Strong, jr; G Hayden Kincheloe
Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … 2-6 vs. 3A state qualifiers. … Dines (15.5 ppg, 2.4 steals), Strong (11.6 ppg) and Kincheloe (8.4 ppg, 7.0 rebounds) give the Trojans three dangerous scoring options. … Hasn’t won a state tournament game since 2014, when it finished second. … Won its only state title in 1969 at the 2A level. … Played in four state championship games.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 16-6
State seed: #5; District 4 champ
Coach: Daren Garey, eighth season
Players to watch: G Jackson Cummins, sr; G Jaxon Bair, sr.; F Gatlin Bair, so.; G Jake Lloyd, sr.
Notes: No. 4 in final state media poll ... Kimberly is the five-time reigning District 4 champ ... Bulldogs won the consolation trophy in 2021, placed second in 2020, took third in 2019 and placed second in 2018 ... Kimberly's lone state title is from 1952 ... Bulldogs tied with Buhl for the best conference record, but the Indians had the No. 1 at district. Kimberly beat them on their home floor and went undefeated in the tournament ... The Bulldogs boast athleticism and speed ... Jaxon Bair is committed to Arkansas to run track .... Gatlin Bair is garnering Division I football interest.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 21-2
State seed: #1, District 5 champ
Coach: Kent Howell, second season
Players to watch: G Karter Howell, sr.; G Payton Howe, sr.; F Hunter Roche, sr.
Notes: Third straight trip to state. … Won the title last year in head coach Kent Howell’s first season. … Finished as the top-ranked 3A team in the final state media poll. … Only two losses this season came to Utah schools. … Second-toughest defense in 3A (38.0 ppg). … In wins, it has only allowed 50-plus points once all season. … Allowing just 26 points per game in its last four games. … Won two state titles.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Record: 18-2
State seed: #2; District 3 champ
Coach: Jason Tinney, 10th season
Players to watch: PG/SG DJ Green, sr.; PG/SG Ethan Tinney, sr.; SG Alex Johnson, sr.; F Tate Ova, jr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up, the best finish in program history. … At state for the third time in 34 years. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Top defense in 3A (35.8 ppg). … Enters on a nine-game winning streak. … 4-1 vs. 3A state qualifiers. Did not play a 3A state qualifier outside the 3A SRV. … Only losses were to Fruitland (3A state qualifier) and Ambrose (2A state qualifier). … Green (18.1 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists) is the reigning 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year. … Tinney (8.8 ppg, 6.8 rebounds) and Johnson (8.4 ppg, 4.3 rebounds) also started on last year’s state runner-up. … Ova (6.9 ppg, 7.3 rebounds) gives the Vandals four players averaging six or more points per game. … Never won a state title and reached the finals for the first time last year.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 21-6
State seed: #3; Play-in game winner
Players to watch: F Cole Gilbert, sr; P Marcus Coombs, fr; G Luke Higginson, so
Coach: Robert Coombs, 29th season
Notes: At state for the seventh straight year and 16th time in the past 17 seasons. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Coombs has led Snake River to five state titles and won his 500th game this season. … Four of its six losses came to conference rival Marsh Valley, the No. 1 seed and defending state champ. … Third-toughest defense in 3A (39.0 ppg). … Last reached the finals in 2017. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2013.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 12-11
State seed: #7; District 6 champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, ninth season
Players to watch: F Toby Pinnock, sr.; G Branden Cordova, jr.; PG Christian Gordon, jr.
Notes: The Diggers fell in a state play-in game last season. … At state for the fifth time in the last six years. … Diggers were unranked in the final state media poll. … 1-5 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers. … Won seven state titles (1962, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2017, 2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020. ... Pinnock averages 8.6 points, and Koy Sanderson tops the team at 4.6 rebounds.