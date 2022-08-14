2022 Gem Boise Fair
100 Ag Produce
Grand Champion Dean Laney, Reserve Champion Deanna Richards.
200 Flowers
Grand Champion Lori Bell, Junior Grand Champion Kimber Buck.
300 Home Arts
Grand Champion Donna Schmidt, Reserve Champion Christina Adams, Junior Grand Champion Peyton Hartly.
400 Culinary Arts
Grand Champion Hannah Christensen, Reserve Champion Amy O’Leary.
500 Fine Arts
Grand Champion Maggie Wissel, Reserve Champion Taryn Grey, Junior Grand Champion Ethan Brandvold.
600 Crafts
Grand Champion Henry Pascale, Reserve Champion Jeremy Gonzalez.
700 Photography
Grand Champion Caleb Hall, Reserve Champion Thomas Barnes.
Sunshine Awards
Eli Brandwold, Miranda Trester, Kathleen Smith, Lawreance Snyder, Christine Canaday, Lori Bell, Avery Brandvold, Amber Spanfduer.
