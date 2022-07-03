The theme for the 2022 Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo may raise unseasonal winter holiday thoughts for many. “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” was chosen to do just that — but with a sideview. Perhaps it will help us ignore the likely high summer temperatures when this year’s event kicks off July 23.
But mostly it’s because fair and rodeo time is just like Christmas for many Gem County residents. The work before it gets here, the anticipation, the sights, sounds and smells. All convey a joyous time of the year.
The Gem County Fair Board and the Gem/Boise Extension Office have worked for months to make this the best show yet. The number of participants continue to growth and there is still room for each of you to get involved.
The 4-H program is pretty much set. It’s pretty difficult to raise an animal to showmanship status in four weeks. You can clip out the full Fair schedule on page C2 of this supplement.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to get involved in during the eight-day run, July 23 — July 31.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
You still have time to engage directly in the Open Class competition and display — check out those options on pages C6 and C7.
When the grandstands come alive on Wednesday, July 27 there is opportunity to not only attend but participated in the Believe Truck Pull. Or how about getting your wicked dirt bike skills dusted off to participate in the second Bike Rodeo on July 28. Then maybe you still have your chaps and spurs and desire to mount up during the ICA rodeo events on Friday and Saturday, July 29-30.
Bidders are always welcome at the Youth Livestock Sale on Saturday morning.
Check out all the opportunities to get involved directly on the pages inside this section. Volunteer help is usually welcome for setup, operations and takedown of many of the midway and concessions. Not inclined to actively participate — then your cheering spectator presence is just as welcome. See you at the Gem County Fairgrounds for The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.