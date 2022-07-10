Even the moon (far left) took a peak at the fireworks spectacular hosted again at the Gem Island Sports Complex on Emmett on July 4. (See more of Tom Barnes’ photos of the evening online at messenger-index.com)
From the neighborhood prelude to the main event at the Gem Island Sports Complex, a picture-perfect day and a spectacular evening was enjoyed at the annual Emmett community fireworks on July 4. The grand finale rivaled any seen in years for the volunteer organized and funded event.
According to event organizer Barbara Huguenin, “$900 was raised for future fireworks shows” to get things rolling for 2023. Huguenin thanked the All American Girl organization for collecting the donations.
“Thank you to all of the members of our community who donated on the Island, and donated over $12,500 throughout the year. Our community paid 100% of the expenses for the show. No city, county, state, or federal funds were used,” Huguenin said.
That voluntary support is critical in every aspect of bringing the event back each year.
“Thank you to the nearly 40 volunteers who made sure the Island was open to everyone. Without them, we still would have had the fireworks show, but the Island would have been closed to spectators. And we had over 1,000 spectators on the Island, “Huguenin said.
Thousands more watched from outside the Island and from throughout the community.