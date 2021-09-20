A 4.0 magnitude earthquake that was felt by some Boise and Nampa residents on Saturday night was a continuation of aftershocks from the large quake that happened near Stanley last year, local experts said.
The quake occurred at about 10:18 p.m. and centered about 18 kilometers northwest of Stanley, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Shortly afterwards, a 3.7 quake hit and several more followed. A 3.8 quake occurred Sunday around 9:41 p.m., according to the USGS website, bringing the total as of Monday afternoon to seven after the first one Saturday night.
“The whole fault system is still adjusting to the big movement that was at the end of March last year,” said Glenn Thackray, a geosciences professor at Idaho State University.
Thackray happened to be about 12 miles from the epicenter of the first quake on Saturday night and felt it as he lay in bed, he said.
“It was just kind of a rolling jolt, and that’s about it,” he said.
To have such a long sequence of aftershocks, even a year after the main event, isn’t unusual, said Lee Liberty, a geoscientist and professor at Boise State University.
Liberty said it’s common for aftershock activity from a large earthquake, such as the 6.5 magnitude one that happened in March 2020, to continue for a year or more afterwards. He said it’s also typical for that seismic activity to quiet down and pick back up, which is what has been happening in the region recently.
Before Saturday night’s rumbling, around 30 earthquakes that were magnitude 2 or higher had happened in central Idaho since the beginning of the month, USGS data shows.
Liberty and other researchers have observed that the aftershocks are moving farther to the south and east, he said. A possible explanation for this is that they are coming from different faults than the original large quake.
“When you released the energy from one fault, it loaded some of the other faults nearby, and now they’re releasing their energy,” he said.
Evidence for this is also in the nature of the different quakes' motions, in addition to their locations. The 6.5 shake resulted in motion that is consistent with a strike-slip fault, which means there is a vertical fracture with horizontal movement.
The recent seismic events followed what’s called normal fault motion, in which the blocks around it have shifted vertically. A known fault in the area, called the Sawtooth Fault, is a normal fault, Liberty said.
“We think there are other faults in the area,” he said.
He and other researchers have been cataloging the past year’s seismic events in an attempt to map out the faults in the region. This task is made more difficult by the fact that, unlike some faults, the displacements below are not visible above the ground.
Small quakes, such as the ones that occurred over the weekend, are useful tools for researchers, he said, and additionally serve as important reminders that a bigger seismic event is always possible.
On March 31, around a year after the big quake, the USGS issued an updated earthquake forecast for the area that predicted aftershocks would continue for another year. With more seismic activity comes a greater chance of a larger earthquake, the forecast states, however that chance is still relatively low.
Over the next year, there is a 1% chance of one or more aftershocks with a magnitude of 6.5 or greater, according to the forecast. The USGS estimates the chance of a magnitude 5 or higherquake at 34%.
Liberty said he can’t know for sure if another big event might happen, but it’s important for people to be prepared.
“There is a possibility that we will experience another large earthquake in that area,” Liberty said. “That wouldn’t surprise a seismologist.”