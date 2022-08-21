“At 8:45 the morning of May 6, 2021 the world changed for our community.”
That’s what Rigby School superintendent Chad Martin explained to Emmett High School teachers during a workshop presentation last week in preparation for the new school year.
It was on that morning, less than 16 months ago, that an active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School in eastern Idaho injured three and left a community in stunned disbelief.
A 12-year-old girl brought a gun from home and wounded two students and an adult staff member before a teacher was able to disarm her.
Rigby is a fast growing, but traditionally rural community north of Idaho Falls.
“Things like this don’t happen here, we all thought,” Martin said.
But it did, and it nearly happened again four months later.
Another young girl brought a gun into Rigby Middle School in September. Perhaps lessons learned from the May shooting assisted in defusing this incident without gunfire.
“This time a couple of girls reported to us hearing a girl in the rest room crying and having a gun. We were able to get kids to secure safety and then work with the young lady to relinquish the weapon,” Martin said.
While no shots were fired this time, and no one physically injured, the impact on the community was perhaps even greater.
“That’s when all hell broke loose for us in the community,” Martin said. “The idea that it could happen again, so soon, was unbelievable for most of us.”
Martin says that the school and the community has learned a lot. And while they have a long ways to go to get better systems in place — a newer and broader level of community cooperation is emerging.
“In breaking down the initial incident we discovered that there were a lot of potential red flags, but they were little bits and pieces of information held by a lot of different and disconnected people,” Martin said. “If we had a better way of sharing information, discussing potential issues, and alerting those closest to the student of what to watch for, maybe.”
The Rigby School District, the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney’s office, law enforcement and mental health counselors have come together to address those issues and are working to keep each other in the conversational loop on potential problems. The multi-disciplinary threat team meets regularly to discuss students.
“It’s trying to connect the pieces to identify kids in high risk situations before they act out,” Martin said.
One similarity in the two incidents is that each girl brought their weapons to school in their backpacks.
That prompted Martin to ban backpacks. He knew that wasn’t the only way students could bring weapons to school but that was at least a first deterrent. Eventually in response to community outcry on the backpack ban, clear backpacks are now allowed in school.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The biggest changes have been the heightened awareness of not only teachers and staff, but students, parents and the community.
“The ‘see something, say something’ emphasis was critical in our being able to respond quickly to the second situation,” Martin said.
There have been plenty of suggestions provided to the school district, including input from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Mental health professionals are also offering insight.
Martin emphasized to his Emmett audience that the biggest defensive weapon is being able to effectively convey to the students that you care. “That sense of no one caring is a huge contributing factor to this type of incident.”
Martin is also keenly aware that not all school shootings are the same.
“There is no doubt that there is a difference between student activated incidents among their peers and the adult targeting a helpless, vulnerable elementary school,” Martin said.
The commonality of those different scenarios is the ability or lack of ability for students to be secured safely in a building or safely evacuated.
Those were among the questions raised by Emmett teachers and by Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka. Kunka and two of his officers, including Emmett’s lone School Resource Officer were also in attendance at the meeting.
For Kunka, it’s a concern that is constantly with him.
“We are all very concerned. Our kids are there too,” Kunka said. “As much as your want to say ‘not here’ you can’t take that approach. There is no perfect plan and no absolute safety but we have to give all be can to getting as close to perfection as possible.”
When Kunka started his career in Nebraska he served as a School Resource Officer. “When we went into schools in those days we trunked our weapons and never took them into a school building. That has certainly changed.”
Emmett Police and Gem County Sheriff’s officers meet regularly with school officials to discuss concerns and potential procedural solutions. Kunka and some of his officers have made the tour of all the Emmett School buildings in recent days to update their information files on the unique features and challenges that each construction model might pose. Knowledge of the physical nature of the buildings can go a long way in determining procedural plans and response tactics if an event were to occur.
Some critics of school safety have advocated arming teachers. Kunka is not distinctly opposed to the idea, but cautions that not every teacher is necessarily prepared mentally as well as physically to be placed in that position.
“Not everyone, even with training, will be comfortable and suitably capable to safely execute if called on,” he said.
Broadening community engagement in the safety discussion is a goal for the Emmett School District in the coming year. Making students more aware of planned response procedures and keeping communications open to all stakeholders will remain critical.
“This is not just a school thing,” Martin told the Emmett teachers. “It’s a community thing. We need to make it that now and not wait until your world changes one morning.”