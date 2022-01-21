The Nampa School District on Friday announced that five schools will be closed for at least part of next week because of continued high levels of illness among staff.
The announcement came on the heels of a similar decision, announced Jan. 18, to close five schools, for three days, because of staff shortages.
"Even with five schools on temporary closure, we had over 150 staff out and 53 unfilled classrooms today, Jan. 21," the school district posted on its Facebook page. "We have deployed all available staff and had numerous volunteers step up to assist in covering classrooms and duties, but we are still short of meeting our needs."
Here are the schools that will be temporarily closed and the days they'll be closed:
Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center (Monday-Tuesday)
Gateways Alternative School (Monday-Friday)
Reagan Elementary (Monday-Friday)
Lake Ridge Elementary (Monday-Friday)
Lone Star Middle (Monday-Friday)
The Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center and Gateways Alternative School were also subject to last week's closures.
The other schools that were closed last week, Centennial Elementary, New Horizons Dual Language and East Valley Middle School, will reopen on Monday.
The Nampa School District also announced Friday that it is offering pay bumps to substitute teachers.