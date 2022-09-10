Michael John Schrank

BOISE — Michael John Schrank passed away on July 9, 2022 in Boise. His journey from this life to the next was peaceful and painless. Michael was born in Guatemala to Lutheran missionary parents and spent his first 2 years in Antigua. His early school years were in El Paso and high school in Salt Lake City.

Michael earned a BS from The University of Utah and a Master of Anesthesiology Education from Gonzaga University. He moved to Boise where he excelled in his Nurse Anesthetist career. Michael and Karolyn "KC" Crowley met in 1995 as friends and in 2003, became forever partners.

