...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
BOISE — Michael John Schrank passed away on July 9, 2022 in Boise. His journey from this life to the next was peaceful and painless. Michael was born in Guatemala to Lutheran missionary parents and spent his first 2 years in Antigua. His early school years were in El Paso and high school in Salt Lake City.
Michael earned a BS from The University of Utah and a Master of Anesthesiology Education from Gonzaga University. He moved to Boise where he excelled in his Nurse Anesthetist career. Michael and Karolyn "KC" Crowley met in 1995 as friends and in 2003, became forever partners.
He would be honored to be remembered for his love of nature, heightened sense of adventure and travels to which he gave his bright smile. He was known for running marathons, hiking, telemark, backcountry skiing and snowboarding, riding Luna, his horse, kayaking and cycling. Off trail, he enjoyed studying Spanish and any time spent with KC. They both loved travel and scuba diving with some of their favorite adventures in the Brazilian Amazon, Belize, Honduras, Bonaire, Columbia and Mexico.
Family commemorating the life of Michael include; his loving wife, Karolyn "KC" Crowley; mother, Joan Schrank; sister, Dorel Phillips (Scott); brothers, Steve (Sandra); Rob; Andy (Lynn); and many nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by his father Robert.
Michael lived life fully, with enthusiasm and taking pleasure in everything. He would want his life defined by how he lived it, not how he left it. If you choose, honor Michael's memory and the challenges he and others face with a gift to: idahocrisis.org or NAMI Idaho at secure.everyaction.com. Karolyn may plan a memorial run in the future to benefit the ID Crisis Org and will post the event.
Celebration of Life will be September 25, 2022, in Boise.