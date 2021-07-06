The Melba “Old Tyme” Fourth of July Celebration returned Saturday after last year’s cancellation. This year, the volunteer committee elevated the sense of community, tradition, and family-fun while also navigating pandemic guidelines.
“This year took a little more planning,” said Lindy Bahem, chairwoman of the event committee. “Thankfully it did not come down to cancelling our event or making huge adjustments. We also hoped that it would not deter people from wanting to attend.”
The committee also worried that, with uncertainty caused by the pandemic, sponsors and vendors would be reluctant to commit.
“Since we rely on our sponsors and donations to keep it going every year, we worked extra hard to secure sponsorships,” said Bahem.
Despite these concerns, thousands of people from across the valley attended the celebration, which lasted from dawn until dusk.
The day was filled with events and entertainment. The parade commenced with a military flyover and wrapped around downtown Melba. Lita Hoagland was featured as the citizen of the year, continuing a decades-long tradition of celebrating distinguished Melba community members. Melba High School classes of 1971 and 1991 were also featured on parade floats.
The committee brought back the car show, horseshoe tournament, and tractor pull, all of which attracted large crowds. Some attendees walked through the arts and crafts fair. A large crowd also gathered under canopies to listen to live music from local musicians.
The night ended with the highly-anticipated Melba fireworks show. Families set up lawn chairs early in the day to reserve viewing spots. The fireworks display was synchronized to music on 101.9 The Bull, and observers were encouraged to tune in for the full experience.
Each year, this city-wide celebration attracts close to 50,000 people thanks to the efforts of a volunteer committee.
“I have an amazing group of volunteers and board members who dedicate so much of their time and their families’ time to put this event on every year,” said Bahem. “It would not happen without them.”
As the state continues to grow, Idaho locals have expressed desires to preserve their close-knit communities. Knowing this, volunteers use Melba’s small population to their advantage. They work eight months out of the year to ensure the celebration will attract people from across the state who want to experience Melba’s long-held traditions and community spirit.
“It really is the epitome of community coming together to make the holiday special,” said Inis Fox, vice-chairwoman of the event committee. “It’s like Melba’s throwing a big party, and the whole valley is invited.”