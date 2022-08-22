A first look at groups of Emmett High seniors gathered on the track at the school Monday you might have thought it was a graduation celebration. But this was before sunrise, not after sunset, and it marked a determined class ready to take on their “Last First Day of School”.
Senior Reese Meyers helped organize the Sunrise watch for the EHS Class of ‘23 to “jump start” a year that they admit carries all kinds of excitement, anticipation, and even fear.
“There are a lot of mixed feelings this morning,” said Meyers. “Excitement, sadness — just anxious to see what the year has in store for our last time through.”
With blankets spread upon the track, a good portion of the Senior Class clustered in groups, taking selfies and giving hugs of best wishes for a great year ahead.
While some were obviously there to share an emotional moment in a potentially emotional year — others were there for the donuts. Thirteen dozen to be exact.
Waiting for the sun to crest above the eastern foothills conversations were certainly mixed — as were the sentiments.
For Sierra Carr it was “exciting ... to see how we transition and prepare for the rest of life that lies beyond school.” She hopes to study in Italy after graduation.
Karalyn Henry has visions of moving to the coast after graduation but says she had mixed feelings about the year ahead. “A bit nervous, but really ready for it to finally be here.”
Keathon Carpenter see it as just the first of the last steps to make it to the last day of school and graduation.
Mixed feelings were stirring in Leyna Winegar. “I am looking forward to the experiences ahead but have a little sadness that some of what school has meant to me will be over before we know it.”
Kara Hansen says bring it on. “I’m definitely happy and ready to get this final year started, and over.”
Hunter Enick sees the start of school just the next step in getting him on to college and his plans for the future.
“Sad? No!” says Remington Hardman. “I’ll enjoy this year but I really don’t know what lies ahead. But that’s okay.”
The Senior Class members in attendance Monday morning seemed for the most part ready to take the year by the horns and get after it. They are placing their brand on the year with personalized and painted parking spaces that are part of a scholarship raising project by the National Honor Society.
Oh — the sunrise? Yep — it happened. And another school year begins. For some their final one.