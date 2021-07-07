It may be summer break for many, but several Emmett School District educators are working and students are learning. Programs started in June and will end in late July or August with a break this week.
Secondary students
The District has a secondary program at Black Canyon School for middle and high school students who either want to get ahead in classes or who need to make up some credits.
This summer program is held annually and federally funded.
Stu Peterson, who typically teaches Spanish and coaches girls basketball during the regular school year, serves as the summer principal.
He said enrollment, which normally hovers at about 70 each summer, has about 100 this summer and is linked to the shift from trimester to semester scheduling, Peterson said. “Our students are having great success recovering credits this summer. We have a handful of students who have stayed and put in the extra effort to recover multiple credits.”
K-3 Acceleration Program
The K-3 Summer Acceleration Program is federally funded, and is serving just under 100 students. These students were recommended by their teachers to help them to continue to grow and make gains in their learning, Principal Jodie Farnsworth said.
The focus is geared toward STEM and literacy skills in a highly interactive environment for the students. Students get to participate in engaging and fun lessons each day, according to Farnsworth, who serves as instructional coach during the regular school year.
In addition to daily engaging learning activities, students receive free breakfast and lunch.
It’s been a rewarding experience for Farnsworth. The feedback has been positive. She shared one email that she received from a parent.
“...She didn’t want to go yesterday morning but she loved it so much. Thanks for all you hard working making this happen. What a great opportunity for these kids.”
Cooking Camp at the Middle School
Cooking Camp at the Emmett Middle School is hosted by 21st Century Coordinator Shannon Anderson and Kelley Lankford. The first annual Cooking Camp was held for five days with 30 students split in morning and afternoon sessions.
The Cooking Camp is sponsored by the Emmett Middle School After School Program, which is funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center five-year grant and managed by Anderson.
This grant, which will be funded for four more years, is aimed at reducing achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally, Anderson added.
Similar programs are held after school during the regular school year. Contact the Middle School for more information.
Jumpstart Kindergarten Camp
The Emmett School District and 21st Century Community Learning Center grants also offered an opportunity for a “Jumpstart Kindergarten Camp” during June. The camp was free of charge and offered to families with children who will be entering Kindergarten in the fall of 2021.
A second week of the camp will be held during the week of August 9-13 at Carberry Elementary School. Please contact the director, Shannon Anderson, at sanderson@isd221.net if you are interested. It is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The camp is taught by members of the Kindergarten READY teams from Carberry Elementary and Shadow Butte Elementary schools. Enjoyable academic activities and enrichment activities are included on a daily basis, including arts and crafts, friendshipping, alphabet awareness, simple beginning math facts, freeplay, manners, music, and physical activity. There will also be a parent-child together activity offered during the week.
Migrant summer programs
Elsa Johnson, coordinator for the Migrant Education Program and Family Liaison, said the summer program operates in three layers for students who meet strict criteria, based on federal guidelines.
The goal is to reduce the impact of academic disruptions and receive the same opportunities to meet academic standards. The three layers are:
n Outreach to qualified families to provide educational resources for families and students aged 0-21.
n Serve secondary students, who need to make up credits via the Idaho Connects School; an online program that meets Idaho State Department of Education standards. Students, who also may be working in agriculture or other related fields, can complete their classwork 24/7.
n Provide elementary students lessons and books to supplement classroom instruction before school resumes in the fall.