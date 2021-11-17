Two local school districts are offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming days.
The Boise School District, in partnership with Albertsons, has clinics planned throughout the next two weeks for district students ages 5-11. The clinics will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the following locations:
Nov. 17 at White Pine Elementary
Nov. 18 at Jefferson Elementary
Nov. 29 at Pierce Park Elementary
Nov. 30 at Trail Wind Elementary
Nov. 30 at Grace Jordan Elementary (8-10 a.m.)
Parents should fill out a consent form and an emergency use authorization fact sheet before their child’s appointments.
Insurance is not required, spokesperson Dan Hollar told Idaho Education News, but insured people should bring an insurance card.
The Caldwell School District, also partnering with Albertsons, is holding a vaccine clinic for students, staff and parents on Thursday. Students are required to have parental consent to receive the vaccine.
Thursday’s vaccines will be offered at Jefferson Middle School and Syringa Middle School.
The district had additional clinics scheduled for Wednesday and Friday of this week, but they were canceled.
“We are working to reschedule the vaccine clinics with other community partners and we will update our families when those clinics are scheduled,” district spokesperson Jessica Watts said.
The West Ada School District and Nampa School District do not have any vaccination clinics planned, spokespeople told Idaho Education News and the Idaho Press.
