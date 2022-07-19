Micron

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote as soon as Thursday on legislation that would provide tax credits and other incentives for companies to produce semiconductors in this country — legislation that figures to play a pivotal role in whether Boise-based Micron Technology expands in Idaho or instead looks to other countries.

