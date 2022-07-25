Reclaim Idaho signatures (copy)

Reclaim Idaho supporters gather for a rally on the steps of the state Capitol on July 6.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published July 22 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho voters will decide whether to approve or reject Reclaim Idaho’s $300-million-plus per year K-12 education funding initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office confirmed in a press release late Friday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

A summary of the initiative can be found on the Idaho Secretary of State website by visiting https://sos.idaho.gov/elections/initiatives/2022/Quality_Education_Act.pdf.

For more information about how an initiative qualifies for the ballot in Idaho, visit https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/ballot-initiatives/.

