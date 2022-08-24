Dorothy Moon debate mug

Dorothy Moon

 AARON KUNZ/Idaho Public Television

The Idaho Republican Party has sent out a statement on the upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature from party Chair Dorothy Moon:

“The Idaho GOP applauds any effort to give the hardworking men and women of our state control over their own money and control over the destiny of their families. But when the special session convenes this September, it is the legislature that will deliberate and decide Idaho’s tax policy — not Idaho’s executive, nor the special interests, the unions, the media, nor Democrat front groups. We look forward to the legislative debate and hope all Idahoans will encourage their legislators to chart the right course for our state, free of outside influence."

