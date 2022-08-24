The Idaho Republican Party has sent out a statement on the upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature from party Chair Dorothy Moon:
“The Idaho GOP applauds any effort to give the hardworking men and women of our state control over their own money and control over the destiny of their families. But when the special session convenes this September, it is the legislature that will deliberate and decide Idaho’s tax policy — not Idaho’s executive, nor the special interests, the unions, the media, nor Democrat front groups. We look forward to the legislative debate and hope all Idahoans will encourage their legislators to chart the right course for our state, free of outside influence."
The statement goes on to decry "dark-money funded initiatives," but the charge, apparently aimed at the Reclaim Idaho group, sponsor of the Quality Education Act initiative on the November ballot, includes no specifics. Reclaim Idaho identifies its donors; as a PAC, is it required to do so, and that information is reported to the Idaho Secretary of State's office and posted on the office's website. Generally, the term "dark money" refers to groups that refuse to identify their donors, like the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Moon's statement, which is not posted on the party's website, continues:
"Efforts to stymie the work of the people’s elected legislators — including by dark-money-funded initiatives — are an affront to democratic deliberation and should be called out by every Idaho Republican serving in public office. In a time of runaway inflation and exorbitant housing costs, Democrat-backed tax increases—even those masquerading as funding for education programs—are the last thing Idaho’s working people need. The Idaho Republican Party will always stand with Idaho’s hardworking families, not against them.”