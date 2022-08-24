The Idaho Department of Finance, in conjunction with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, is thrilled to announce the return to in-person events beginning with an upcoming Scam Jam on September 8, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center. Brett DeLange, the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division Chief, and Chuck Harwood from the Federal Trade Commission will headline the event which includes breakfast and complimentary parking.
Content covered during this event will span from the evolution of well-known scams to new and emerging scams, and also preventative measures to spot, avoid, and report fraudsters. Money Services Program Supervisor with the Idaho Department of Finance, Jennifer Biretz, will share valuable information about protecting digital assets in a presentation titled “Not your keys, not your crypto.” Additional presenters include representatives from the Boise Police Department, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA), Idaho Commission on Aging, the Identity Theft Resource Center, and others.
Please note registration is required to attend this event and must be completed by September 6, 2022.
As an added bonus the Nampa Police Department is partnering with the Alliance to provide a “Prescription Drug Take Back” just prior to the event from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. During this hour-long window, attendees will have the opportunity to bring and securely dispose of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription medicines. Attendees seeking to utilize the secure disposal should remove all personal information on pill bottle labels and medicine packaging, prior to dropping off.
Scam Jam events organized by the Alliance aim to provide a venue for local professionals and subject matter experts to engage with Idaho consumers about scam awareness and prevention. Additional information about the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance can be found idscamjamalliance.org/.