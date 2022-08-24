Support Local Journalism


The Idaho Department of Finance, in conjunction with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, is thrilled to announce the return to in-person events beginning with an upcoming Scam Jam on September 8, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center. Brett DeLange, the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division Chief, and Chuck Harwood from the Federal Trade Commission will headline the event which includes breakfast and complimentary parking.

Content covered during this event will span from the evolution of well-known scams to new and emerging scams, and also preventative measures to spot, avoid, and report fraudsters. Money Services Program Supervisor with the Idaho Department of Finance, Jennifer Biretz, will share valuable information about protecting digital assets in a presentation titled “Not your keys, not your crypto.” Additional presenters include representatives from the Boise Police Department, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA), Idaho Commission on Aging, the Identity Theft Resource Center, and others.

