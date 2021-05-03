The House reconvened this afternoon, and started right back into its debate on HB 387, the higher ed budget. Once again, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and a few others decried "critical race theory," while others defended Idaho's university system. "There’s been quite a bit of conversation today about we want them to get our message, we want them to hear it," said Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee. "I’m an Idaho farm girl, I feel like we’re beating a dead horse."
Troy said she doesn't like this budget, but is voting for it. "I represent a district with a university. They’re doing a fine job," she said. "They recruited an amazing president to come to Idaho." It was only after he arrived that he was told the University of Idaho was $22 million in debt, she said. Now, she said, he'll have another cut to make up for, "and we’re going to freeze tuition, and we’re going to beat down the reputation of these fine institutions in this state that we’re proud of. .. For goodness sakes, they’ve got the message. ... They're PhD's. ... We oughta just pass this budget and get on with it."
"This is a budget, full stop," said Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, the budget bill's sponsor, in his closing debate. "This is not a policy bill." He noted that in the debate, no one even brought up any numbers.
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, the House Education Committee chair, said, “The students who are going to those universities, they have made commitments for their education. To cut this budget arbitrarily … we don’t know really how that’s going to affect the students. These students go to these schools and have expectations.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, speaking earlier in the debate, discussed his experience as a Black man and a BSU graduate, though Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, repeatedly objected to his comments.
"I am a proud Boise State grad," Mathias said. "I went there on the G.I. bill. ... It changed my life. Then I was the chief academic officer for the State Board of Education." Idaho's universities, he said, "do tremendous work, not just teaching kids, who by the way are adults, I'm talking about the research they do," including work that benefits Idaho businesses and the state's economy. "They do absolutely essential work," he said. "I fear ... that our appreciation for our public post-secondary institutions is dangerously low."
"Social justice, my friends, is merely the social equivalent of legal justice, that's it," Mathias told the House. "And legal justice is the pursuit of fairness in the eyes of the law. So social justice is just the pursuit of fairness in the eyes of society. It's a process. It's one I believe in, and I pray that everyone here believes in too. ... I don't think our conflict is about social justice."
Critical race theory, he said, tries to examine how, institutions "are embedded, to some extent, with some bias toward people of color. I don't think that's controversial when you look at outcomes. In virtually every law and policy that we maintain," from health care to education to other areas, he said, "people of color always come out on the losing end, always, and I don't think it's unfair to acknowledge it."
Mathias told the House, "I've heard repeatedly claims that critical race theory is divisive, it divides us. ... But that claim is historically ignorant. It presupposes unification. It assumes that we are all sitting around the campfire, holding hands ... singing Kumbayah, when critical race theory jumped out of the woods and said ... 'no more!' ... That's not the way it is."
He said our federal government, our state government, our corporations and more "have spent hundreds of years dividing us," telling people like him where they can live, where they can eat, even what their mortgage rate is. "I need to hear actual stories about how this is causing personal harm," he said.
Scott then objected, saying Mathias' comments weren't relevant to the bill.
Mathias continued, "Critical race theory is just an acknowledgement that our social institutions have some bias in them, and if we care, if we are willing to talk to each other and hear -- not just listen but hear -- we can address it."
"Drastic cuts to higher education cannot be based in anecdote alone, it cannot," he said.
The first version of the higher ed budget was killed in the House amid concerns, fanned by heavy lobbying and campaigning by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, over "critical race theory" and "social justice indoctrination" on Idaho's university campuses, though the state Board of Education said it had received no complaints of any of that occurring. To become law, the budget bill still must pass the Senate and receive the governor's signature.
The House then took up and passed HB 388, the appropriation bill to allow Idaho's K-12 public schools to receive $395.9 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. Sponsor Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said that's 90% of the money allocated, and it will all go out to school districts and charter schools. The total amount allocated is $439.6 million. Horman said the budget bill allows schools broad flexibility in how they use the funds. Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, debated against it, saying, "It’s time to say no. We’ve had enough CARES Act." But the bill passed, 56-10, and now heads to the Senate.
The House then took up SB 1205, the Senate-passed gun rights bill that updates a 2014 law forbidding state resources from being spent to enforce federal gun laws that violate the Idaho Constitution, and passed it, 55-11.