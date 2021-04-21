The Idaho House on Wednesday voted to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of an emergency powers bill, just two days after the Senate fell one vote short of doing the same on a companion bill. The House’s move kicks HB 135aa back to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain fate. Nevertheless, House members spent the morning in a lengthy debate in which members railed against the “tyranny” of the governor exercising emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, declaring, “We do not have a king, we do not have a king in the state of Idaho that dictates to us what our rights are. Those rights are given to us by God.”
The debate came on the 101st day of this year’s legislative session, which now ranks as the third-longest in state history, and it has yet to resolve major issues ranging from school and university funding to tax cuts, transportation funding and property tax relief.
“I think we’re struggling to get to the finish line,” said House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the lead sponsor of HB 135aa, which seeks to roll back the governor’s emergency powers and increase those of the Legislature. “From the people I talk to, this is a priority, and we need to get it done before we finish up for the year.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.