Last week was perhaps one of the all-time lows in history of the Idaho Legislature. A representative accused of sexually assaulting a teenage intern defended his actions by saying, basically, “I don’t know and I don’t care.” His teen victim had to testify in public – though service of the Ethics and House Policy Committee subpoena failed, and she bravely chose to testify on her own. The legislative leadership failed to protect the teen “Jane Doe” adequately and she was accosted by two extremist thugs as she left the Lincoln Auditorium. To add insult to injury, a reporter from CBS News 2 argued with Jane Doe’s attorney and aggressively chased the teen down the hall.
Amidst all of this ugliness, Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird decided to double down on the bad behavior. Giddings had already identified the victim to all of her constituents and on social media by linking prominently to an extremist blog that had exposed the teenager’s face and name. We now know that Rep. Giddings endangered the health and safety of this 19-year-old because she was concerned about the ability of her extremist caucus to kill an early childhood grant awarded Idaho by the Trump administration, without the vote of the former representative who resigned from the Legislature last week.
We witnessed Giddings, under oath, deny publishing the victim’s name and then alter her story and explanation – during the same line of questioning from the committee! (We also witnessed her laughing and scoffing during the ethics committee hearing.) Over the next few days, someone who has access to Giddings’ Facebook account, began furiously deleting posts and comments, apparently in an attempt to hide the evidence of her misdeeds and inflammatory actions from the public.
These aren’t the actions of an honest or honorable person. Giddings, an Idaho legislator and current major in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, with documented connections to right-wing extremist groups, doesn’t care about the honor and integrity of either institution. She has demonstrated that she is willing to do whatever it takes, hurt whomever she hurts, and damage whatever institution needs to be damaged to achieve her extremist goals.
In her taxpayer-funded official newsletter this weekend, Giddings lied about the lack of due process and constitutional rights in the committee hearing (it wasn’t a trial, and the Idaho Constitution specifically provides for this proceeding); she lied about the committee forcing the transgressor from office (the committee made a recommendation and he resigned before the House took action); and she lied about the hearing being based subject to the “whim of any allegation” (the victim bravely testified, clearly demonstrating this was more than a “whim”). Now she claims, incredulously, to have had threats made on her life. (Police reports?)
The one thing that Giddings gets right in her email is that the vast majority of Idahoans recognize her abusive behavior for what it is and are seeking redress through the House Ethics Committee. If the committee (or the full House, or the honorable voters of District 7) end her career as a legislator and as an Air Force officer, then the state of Idaho will be one step closer to saying no to far-right extremist tactics like doxxing. We don’t think these are the actions of someone who belongs in the Idaho Legislature, nor the United States Air Force.