BOISE — Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission late last week released what may be the fairest legislative district map ever in Idaho — because it has so little population variation between the 35 legislative districts.
After weeks of intense work by the six commissioners, the panel released its latest draft proposal, dubbed L-02. Its maximum population deviation between the districts is just 5.91%, calculated as the difference between the smallest district, which came in at 3.77% below the ideal population, and the largest, at 2.14% above.
Legislative districts can have populations that vary by up to 10%, but unnecessary variation is frowned upon by the courts; the whole point of drawing new districts every 10 years is to ensure that Idahoans across the state have equal representation, matching up to population shifts identified by the U.S. Census.
Ten years ago, the approved legislative district plan for Idaho had a population variation of 9.92%.
Historically, that wasn’t the case in Idaho; back when there was one senator for each of the 44 counties, each senator represented a hugely varying number of Idahoans, meaning some citizens had more sway in the Statehouse while others had less. U.S. Supreme Court decisions in the 1960s reinforced the one-person, one-vote principle, and set the stage for modern redistricting.
Legislative district plans must equalize population, avoid splitting counties wherever possible, keep communities of interest together, and balance an array of other constitutional and statutory factors.
When the commission finished putting together the latest legislative district draft map on Thursday – and it’s still a draft, which could see some tweaking before it’s finalized – the citizen commissioners seemed a bit stunned to have the job in large part done. They still have another big task: Dividing Idaho into two equal congressional districts, which they’ll take on next week.
Commissioners had their “nose to the grindstone” in their final days of deliberations, said Bart Davis, commission co-chair.
“I’m proud of all of you,” he told his fellow commissioners, who are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. “I had no idea how hard this was, and this is a hard project.”
“I certainly hope I’ve gained a few friends around the table in this process, ‘cause I sure lost a lot doing it,” Davis said to laughter.
That was an allusion to something not yet clear – but that will be soon: Just how many sitting legislators end up facing off with other fellow incumbents as a result of the redrawing of the districts.
In the last round of redistricting a decade ago, the new district map created a dozen potential matchups among incumbents in 10 legislative districts. Numerous lawmakers opted to retire as a result, but two sitting GOP senators, Tim Corder of Mountain Home and Bert Brackett of Rogerson, ran against each other in the 2012 GOP primary; Brackett won.
Information on the location of incumbent legislators wasn’t included in the software the citizens panel used, and won’t be added in until after the final map is adopted and submitted; the commission is prohibited by law from considering such political considerations.
“Unwittingly … we’ve put friends to run against each other in this effort, at least if past is prologue,” Davis said. “Our apologies to them, but we tried to stay true to the oath that we’ve taken, and I certainly commend all of you for that.”
The draft map, in addition to its maximum 5.91% population deviation, splits just eight Idaho counties; six must be divided no matter what, as they contain more than one district’s worth of citizens. “I personally think it’s pretty remarkable,” Davis said. “I think (it’s) really paying attention to one-person, one-vote, and it respects communities of interest and counties in a remarkable way. And I hope our state values our commitment to that target.”
The new draft map is online on the commission’s website, redistricting.idaho.gov, under “maps,” but that just shows a PDF. There’s also the option for viewers to dig down and see the details, right down to the individual street level.
Here’s how: At the redistricting website, click on “maps,” then click on “View Publicly Submitted Congressional and Legislative Plans.” In the right lower corner, you’ll see a small icon that represents “layers” of mapping; click on it.
In the box that pops up, the fourth choice down is “Legislative Commission Plans.” Click the down arrow just to the left of those words. You’ll then see several options for overlays. Click the little eyeball symbol to the left of “L02 Borders.” The borders of the new 35-district plan will appear on your screen. Then click the little eyeball symbol to the left of “L02 Draft Commission Plan 8 county split.” Colorful shading will now distinguish the districts from one another, along with the border lines. You can zoom in and out, add different reference layers (such as a comparison to current district lines), and more.
It’s a pretty cool software tool.
Based on my own less-than-expert browsing through the tool, and a fact-check with commission staffer Keith Bybee to make sure I got it right, here’s how the commission has carved Idaho up into 35 new legislative districts:
DISTRICT 1: All of Boundary County, and most of Bonner County, excepting only a small swath along the southeast end of the county from the Washington state line to Lake Pend Oreille. This district includes the Clark Fork area, which currently is split off from the rest of the county, to its residents’ chagrin, and combined into a far-reaching district that stretches to the south.
DISTRICT 2: All of Shoshone, Benewah, and Clearwater counties, plus part of eastern Kootenai County and that last remaining swath of southern Bonner County.
DISTRICT 3: Northern Kootenai County, including Dalton Gardens, Hayden and Rathdrum.
DISTRICT 4: Kootenai County: The city of Coeur d’Alene.
DISTRICT 5: Western Kootenai County, including the city of Post Falls, Worley, and part of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation.
DISTRICT 6: All of Latah and Lewis counties and most of Nez Perce County, including the Lewiston Orchards area.
DISTRICT 7: The remaining part of Nez Perce County including the city of Lewiston; and all of Idaho and Adams counties.
DISTRICT 8: All of Valley, Custer, Boise and Elmore counties.
DISTRICT 9: All of Washington and Payette counties and part of Canyon County, including Parma and Wilder south to the Snake River.
DISTRICT 10: The city of Eagle, all of Gem County, and part of northwestern Ada County. Highways 16 and 55 are dividing lines.
DISTRICT 11: Canyon County and a slice of western Ada County, including Star, Middleton, and part of north Nampa.
DISTRICT 12: Canyon County: The city of Caldwell.
DISTRICT 13: Canyon County, including western Nampa.
DISTRICT 14: Canyon County, including eastern Nampa.
DISTRICT 15: Southern Canyon County, all of Owyhee County, and southern Ada County. This district includes Kuna, Melba, Marsing, Homedale, the state prison complex south of Boise and the Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.
DISTRICT 16: Ada County: North Meridian.
DISTRICT 17: Ada County: South Meridian, and a small chunk of Canyon County that includes subdivisions and farm fields in the square bounded by the Ada County line, I-84, Ustick Road, and Can-Ada Road on the west.
DISTRICT 18: Ada County: South Boise, including the Amity/Lake Hazel/Cloverdale area.
DISTRICT 19: Ada County: West Boise and Meridian area. This new district is similar to the current District 15.
DISTRICT 20: Ada County: Garden City and the Boise Bench.
DISTRICT 21: Ada County: North Boise, including the State Street, Hill Road and Hidden Springs areas, with 8th Street as its eastern border. This takes in a good portion of what’s currently District 19.
DISTRICT 22: Ada County: South Boise, including Boise State University, Broadway and Cole Road, stretching south to East Kuna-Mora Road.
DISTRICT 23: Ada County: Southeast Boise, including Harris Ranch and other fast-growing residential areas, plus Boise’s East End.
DISTRICT 24: All of Camas, Gooding and Twin Falls counties except for the city of Twin Falls.
DISTRICT 25: Twin Falls County: The city of Twin Falls.
DISTRICT 26: All of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
DISTRICT 27: All of Minidoka, Cassia and Oneida counties.
DISTRICT 28: All of Power and Franklin counties, plus part of Bannock County.
DISTRICT 29: Bannock County: The city of Pocatello.
DISTRICT 30: All of Butte and Bingham counties.
DISTRICT 31: All of Clark, Jefferson, Fremont and Lemhi counties.
DISTRICT 32: Western Bonneville County and Ammon. This is the “donut” district that roughly surrounds the city of Idaho Falls.
DISTRICT 33: Bonneville County: The city of Idaho Falls. This is the “donut hole.”
DISTRICT 34: Madison County. It forms a near-perfect district, population-wise, all by itself, including its county seat, Rexburg; its population deviation is just 0.7%.
DISTRICT 35: All of Teton, Caribou and Bear Lake counties, plus the eastern parts of Bannock and Bonneville counties. This district basically takes in the southeastern corner of the state.
When the commissioners shared their pieces of the full-state puzzle on Thursday, with three two-person subcommittees presenting each of three regions of the state, they focused on what they’d heard in public comments and testimony at 18 public hearings the commission held around the state.
Commissioner Nels Mitchell, who worked with fellow Treasure Valley Commissioner Tom Dayley on the southwestern Idaho portion of the plan, said Thursday, “One of the things that Tom and I really focused on was that there were lots of comments at the public hearings on the cities. So this draft map gives Caldwell one district, and then there are two districts that sweep up most of Nampa, and then Meridian ends up with two, almost three districts. With relatively clean lines.”
It was typical of the comments the commissioners made as they explained how they’d drawn the new districts.
Idaho lawmakers used to draw new district lines themselves, leading to high-stakes fights over personal political survival. Idaho voters in 1994 approved a constitutional amendment to give the task instead to an evenly split bipartisan commission. The amendment passed overwhelmingly. The vote: 64.1% to 35.9%.