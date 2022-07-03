Growth is without a doubt taking place in Gem County. Is that growth leading to a future that matches up with the desires of local residents? Is it going according to plan?
Over the next few weeks Emmett and Gem County residents will be given their second opportunities to have a say in the direction that growth may be directed for the next ten to twenty years. The individual Comprehensive Plans being developed by the City of Emmett and Gem County will be presented in their first draft formats for review and comment.
Currently the two local governmental units have been operating under a joint comprehensive plan. With the City of Emmett the only incorporated city in Gem County it was considered expedient over two decades ago to forge the only combined comprehensive plan in the State of Idaho. Growth and possible conflicting interests has prompted each entity to pursue its own plan.
While the plans will be separate, both planning committees developing the new comprehensive plans are quick to point out that there will still need to be considerable cooperation and allowances for the distinct needs of the other.
The Gem County Comprehensive Plan draft is now available for citizens to read and download at GemCounty.org. The current draft runs over 40 pages, not including appendixes and maps. You will be able to not only review, but to comment on the draft online. In addition, a public review and discussion is slated for Tuesday, July 19 at the Emmett Middle School. That meeting is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Elevate Emmett Comprehensive Plan will be available online beginning July 10. You will then be able to visit ElevateEmmett.com to view and offer comments digitally. A Draft Plan Open House is scheduled for the city plan on Monday, July 18, at Emmett Middle School. That open house will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Public comment will continue to be taken on both plans through the end of July.
Both Comprehensive Plans at this stage are the work of citizen committees, the respective city and county planning departments, and professional planning guidance from the consulting firm Logan Simpson. While both Emmett and Gem County contracted with the same consulting firm, two separate consulting teams are being used to keep each plan independent in developing its new goals while allowing data and resources to be easily shared.
While the Emmett City Council and the Gem County Board of Commissioners will ultimately determine if the respective plans will be adopted, neither of those bodies are currently involved in the development of those plans.
After the citizen review and comment period currently underway, the committees will proceed to incorporate that input into a final draft. Those final drafts will then be presented again to the public, this time in a formal public hearing format — likely in September. Each plan will be scrutinized in separate hearings.
Following the public hearings, the respective committees will have one last opportunity to incorporate public comments and then present proposed plans to the decision making bodies — City Council and County Commissioners — for consideration. Each of those bodies of elected officials will have the option of approving the plan, referring it back to committee for additional edits or changes, or rejecting the entire document and starting the process all over again.
While the volunteer citizen committees have considerable leeway in the goals and processes they want to include in their plans, the basic tenets involved are spelled out by Idaho State Code Statute Title 67, Chapter 65. According to that statute, “the plan shall include all land within the jurisdiction of the governing board.”
The State requirements include each plan addressing at least 17 specific topics from property rights and land use to schools and transportation. Some of those specific topics come with some very specific state mandated language. This is particularly true under property rights. Each plan can add additional topics if it desires as the statue states that “nothing herein shall preclude the consideration of additional planning components or subject matter.”
The critical component currently needed is increased public input. Levels of participation in the initial public input periods last fall or in the workshops earlier this spring were “disappointing” in the words of several committee members.
The Messenger Index will present some of the major differences that each of the new plans may include, comparing possible changes from the current joint plan that has not been updated for many years, in the July 13 edition.