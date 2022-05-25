CALDWELL — So much for foregone conclusions.
On a night when it was anticipated that Caldwell would name a new police chief, the city council voted down Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s selection to fill the position in a 4-2 vote.
Council members Chuck Stadick, Diana Register, Geoff Williams and John McGee voted against the appointment of Jason Kuzik, while council members Chris Allgood and Brad Doty voted in favor.
The vote appeared to come as a surprise to some. The city sent out a news release late last week that Wagoner was set to make his recommendation to the council and a special meeting was called for Wednesday evening at the Caldwell Police Department to bring forth Kuzik, a captain with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada. He has spent nearly 25 years with that agency.
Kuzik and his wife made the roughly 650-mile drive from Henderson to Caldwell to attend Wednesday's meeting, where about 30 employees from the Caldwell Police Department were in attendance. Beforehand, he said their goal was to come to Idaho all along, and the job had opened up coincidentally as he and his family were looking to relocate. Their son was ready to make the move as well and transfer to Boise State, Kuzik’s wife, Sandy, said.
After the vote, Kuzik said he was surprised by the result. While he wasn’t expecting a unanimous decision, he said, he still expected to get the position.
Just prior to the vote, Wagoner asked for the council’s support in the decision.
“I am extremely, extremely disappointed,” Wagoner said immediately following the vote, during the meeting’s closing comments. “We lost an incredible candidate who made an effort to come up here and be here in person. I think we need to put our own desires aside and look at what truly is best for this department. This sets us back.”
During the meeting, Stadick and Register each expressed reservations regarding Kuzik’s appointment.
Stadick pointed out that the Caldwell Police Department remains under FBI investigation.
The investigation stems from alleged sexual relations and misconduct in the department's street crimes unit. Another officer, Joseph Hoadley, was fired early this month as he faced federal felony charges of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation. Hoadley, who had been a lieutenant in the department, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his jury trial is scheduled to happen in September.
The department’s former chief, Frank Wyant, retires May 31.
Stadick questioned how a good decision could be made as the department works through these issues. He also said that he was unsure if Kuzik was the proper candidate to lead Caldwell police out of the woods.
“To me, we have a systemic problem here and I understood that from our conversations, lengthy conversations and some emails, that you haven’t had that kind of experience,” Stadick said, speaking to Kuzik. “And that concerned me.”
Stadick said that he has no issues with Kuzik in terms of qualifications. But the council member said that Kuzik indicated that he was close to retirement, which was also a sticking point.
“I know you’re getting close to retirement. If you decide to retire in four to five years, then what are we going to do for a new police chief?” Stadick said. “And that concerned me, the longevity.”
Stadick said he preferred a candidate from the Los Angeles Police Department to fill the Caldwell vacancy.
Allgood responded that the issues facing Caldwell police were not systemic and that he had confidence in the department, its officers and Kuzik to get the job done.
Wagoner countered the longevity point by saying having a chief for longer than a five- to seven-year period can lead to burnout in the position.
The mayor added that waiting for the FBI investigation to wrap up before selecting a new police chief seemed unrealistic.
“That’s going to be way, way, way into the future,” he said. “So we can’t wait around for that.”
Register read a lengthy statement, saying that the appointment of a new police chief has been the most difficult decision she has made since joining the city council in January.
She said that while she recognized the urgency to fill the chief’s seat, she added that “I also believe strongly that there were things that needed to be done to ensure the integrity of the process.”
And while she said she believes that Kuzik is a “well-rounded applicant,” she did not want “to put somebody in the position just to get somebody in there.”
“The police department is in desperate need of leadership but they are also in desperate need of healing and I believe that is going to take somebody who not just has the administrative and managerial experience but somebody who checks all the boxes for the needs of the department and the community as a whole,” she said. “As with the rest of the council, this decision was not made lightly and has weighed heavily on me for weeks. I’ve listened to the people on the interview panel, other city leaders, my constituents, our officers, but most importantly, I have too many unanswered questions and doubts to move forward at this time.”
Williams declined to comment following the meeting.