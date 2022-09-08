BOISE, Idaho— The Idaho GOP has issued two more press releases regarding the Boise Pride Festival, making it a total of three statements about the festival and events. There has been a recent push from Idaho State Republicans to get sponsors to pull out of the event because of what they are calling the, "sexualization of children."
How did it all unfold?
On Tuesday Sept. 5, Mayor McLean issued a statement on Facebook saying she was proud to celebrate the festival with the LGBTQ+ community.
"I applaud the organizers, who have planned a weekend full of positive, inclusive events for all ages,' said McLean. "We must show our kids and teens that they have a home here, that we welcome them, accept, and support them for who they are, as they are."
Following that, the first press release from the GOP was issued on Wednesday, Sept. 7. In it Chairwoman Dorothy Moon called Boise Mayor Lauren McLean a radical and called for businesses to pull sponsorship from the festival and to instead give money to the Boise Rescue Mission.
"Out-of-state companies promise to bring investment and jobs to Idaho," said Moon. "Instead, they are financing the sexualization of our children and the perverse idea that children should engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers."
In response, Zions Bank ended up pulling its sponsorship and issued a statement that said the bank had supported the festival for many years but it was unaware that there were event activities that involved children.
"Since learning of these specific activities, we have made the decision to withdraw our participation in this year's Boise Pride event and have communicated this with organizers," read the statement. Zions Bank said it continued to support LGBTQ+ employees and communities.
The events that Moon and Zions Bank are referring to is a drag story time and drag kids performance scheduled for Sunday at Pride. On Wednesday Boise Pride also issued a statement in response to Moon stating that the drag kids performance is a celebration of "self-expression and confidence." Further, that the only "perversion and sexualization of this performance are coming from extremists and people like Dorothy Moon, who are twisting it into something it is not."
"Drag is a powerful form of creative expression and offers a community to youth who are looking to feel accepted and loved, things they often don’t experience at home or at school," read the statement. "Seeing others like you on stage offers a beacon of visibility and hope for LGBTQ+ youth, and that is one of the reasons Boise Pride exists and why we celebrate Pride."
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the GOP issued two more press releases regarding the event. The first was sent around 11 a.m. and said that Idaho's legacy media was, "carrying water for the radical left."
Moon said that Boise State Public Radio had, "tried to tie the Idaho GOP’s statement denouncing the sexualization of children in Boise’s “drag kid show” to white nationalists." Boise State Public Radio had released a story on Wednesday Sept. 7 that said the Executive Director of Boise Pride Festival Donald Williamson said that, "far-right Republican officials like Moon feel more emboldened after the last several years of pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation." The article also pointed out that the statement from Moon comes on the heels of 31 members of a white supremacist group being arrested for attempting to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene.
Moon also said that KTVB favorably quoted the Vice-President of the Pride Festival and that The Idaho Statesman, "subtly recognized that the decision to hold the festival on 9/11 is largely done to inflate attendance numbers, as attendance is increased by “out of state” college students who have returned to Boise for the school year."
The statement also said that; "The Democrat Party, and their enablers in the Legacy Media, can try and obscure what a “kids drag” event is all about. But a picture is worth a thousand words. This weekend, Boise’s “Gendertainers” will host Drag Story Time, where adult entertainers dressed in sexually provocative clothing read to children."
The second release of the day was issued directly from the Idaho Republican Party and came out on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. It listed all of the donors and sponsors of the Boise Pride Festival and issued a call to, "oppose taxpayer funded events that sexualize children, particularly when they are held on 9/11."
The press release ended with telling people to be civil when contacting the businesses and that they, "ask whether they were aware that their sponsorship included events promoting the sexualization of children."