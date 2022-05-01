Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Jeff C Agenbroad
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: PO Box 3510, Nampa, ID, 83653
Campaign Phone: 208-466-9315
Website: AgenbroadforSenate.com
Facebook page: @SenatorJeffAgenbroad
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Idaho is in a once in a lifetime financial position to address our backlog of deferred infrastructure maintenance, make meaningful property tax reform, and invest in our future. This past year the legislature set our course to make these investments over the next several years. As Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee it will be important that those who are charged with executing the plan be held accountable to deliver the desired results. I look forward to using my time and experience to help guide these investments in our future. Additionally, I serve on the Commerce and Human Resources committee. I will continue to work to reduce and remove unnecessary government regulations that unfairly affect Idaho businesses.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Nampa is a great community and I am honored to have served as the District 13 Senator over the last six years. I’m currently the Chairman of the Senate Finance committee as well as the Co-Chairman of the Joint Finance and Appropriations committee. Through my deep community roots and many years of community involvement I have gained an understanding of what is important to Nampa. My measured approach to learning about the issues through listening and education results in thoughtful decisions. As a businessman and fiscal conservative, I know that we must invest our money wisely in order to succeed. I’m not afraid of hard work and with Nampa’s support, look forward to continuing my service on behalf of the citizens of Nampa.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. In order to preserve and enhance the quality of life we enjoy we must continue to focus on our economy, education, and infrastructure. Our fiscally conservative governance and low regulations will assist us successfully navigate an uncertain national economy. Our education system has been stressed with a learning loss that we must address. We will need to address at how we educate our kids and make improvements while supporting those who are responsible for our education successes. Lastly, as previously mentioned, we are addressing our infrastructure needs including increasing our broadband capacity. I will work hard with others to find the best possible solutions for these challenges.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I believe we should all be involved in making our communities better places to live, work, and play. I’ve been blessed with the citizen’s support to represent them serving in the Idaho Senate and on many community boards including the Saint Alphonsus Hospital, Nampa Chamber of Commerce, and the Snake River Stampede boards, to name a few. Nampa is a great community and with the support of the voters I would enjoy the opportunity to further my service for the citizens of Nampa. If the voters have any additional questions I’d refer them to my website, AgenbroadForSenate.com or contact me at agenbroadforsenate@gmail.com.
Brian Lenney
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 303 Sunrise Rim Rd, Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Website: votelenney.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/votelenney
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: To make the Idaho Senate a place where good bills get passed (not killed). To represent and serve the people, not "The State." To fight for medical freedom, education freedom (aka school choice), and financial freedom (i.e. tax relief that's actually meaningful).
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My experience as a Nampa resident for more than a decade... my experience of being actively involved in the homeschool and business community... my experience as a patriot, citizen, husband, dad, and small business owner who cares about the people of Idaho more than growing the government... and my experience as a lifelong conservative who still believes in American Exceptionalism... all of this has prepared me.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The biggest challenge we have now is keeping Idaho from being flipped "blue" like Colorado was. Because it's actively happening now. The challenge is safeguarding our state, keeping the power evenly distributed (not concentrated), and saying NO to big government, big business lobbyist groups like IACI, and NO to the Marxist far-left agenda infiltrating our state at every level (especially education).
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: If you want a left-winger who's drunk on power and in love with federal money vote for the incumbent. If you want a liberty-focused principled conservative Republican, I'm your guy. Show up on May 17th and make your voice heard.