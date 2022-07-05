Boise State defensive lineman Greg Grimes (91) tackles Colorado State quarterback M.J. McPeek, forcing a fumble out of bounds, during a game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, at Albertsons Stadium. Grimes was killed in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, early Monday morning.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Monday morning.
According to Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. as a nightclub was letting out in the area of 15th Street and L Street.
Police say the shooting left one person dead and four injured. According to Lester, the four injured victims are being treated at local hospitals.
The Natomas Unified School District identified the victim killed in the shooting as Inderkum High School staff member Greg Grimes.
I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed.
“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Greg Grimes,” the district wrote in a statement. “Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends, and all the individuals he connected with through his work at Inderkum High School. “
Grimes attended Boise State University from 2008-2012 and was a defensive lineman for the Broncos.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
"I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes," Broncos head coach Andy Avalos posted on Twitter. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed."
Police are asking for the community’s help and are looking for any video evidence that might have been captured during the shooting. Any evidence can be uploaded to the Sacramento Police Department Evidence Submission Portal here.
“What we know now is very limited and we certainly hope to share more as this investigation continues,” Lester said.
According to the Inderkum High School Football team’s website, Grimes began coaching football at the school in 2017. Prior to his coaching career, Grimes graduated from Inderkum High School in 2008 and then graduated from Boise State University.