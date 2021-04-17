Members of the Emmett community gathered at Roy A. Bowman park for a candlelight vigil Saturday night in honor of 8-year-old Taryn Summers.
A body believed to be Summers' was found by law enforcement officials during a property search in Emmett on Thursday, three days after Summers was reported missing, the Gem County sheriff said. Official identification is still pending.
According to KTVB, 54-year-old Connie Ann Smith, who owns the home where the body was found, was booked into the Ada County Jail by Idaho State Police on an out-of-county warrant for first-degree murder.
Emmett School District Superintendent Craig Woods released a statement Friday in response to the tentative discovery.
“We are deeply saddened by (this) news and we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Taryn,” Woods said. “She was a student within the Emmett School District. We will have counselors available today and in the coming days and weeks to meet with students and staff grieving this sad loss.”